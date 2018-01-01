The Waiting Game
Free monthly waiting-room publication
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
16765 FishHawk Blvd., #304
Lithia, FL 33547
CEO
Bill Zapf
Initial Investment ⓘ
$9,200 - $11,050
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$6,000 - $9,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$6,000 - $9,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$7,500 - $7,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$150-$250/mo.
The Waiting Game offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Classroom Training:
3 days
Additional Training:
Online training