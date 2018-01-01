Wall Street Deli
Sandwiches, wraps, soups, salads & gourmet coffee
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
1992 (26 Years)
Corporate Address
666 Fifth Ave., 27th Fl.
New York, NY 10103
CEO
Andy Unaune
Initial Investment ⓘ
$190,500 - $357,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Wall Street Deli has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 12