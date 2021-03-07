Waxxpot

Waxing salons
Units as of 2020
11 (8 added in 3 years)
266.7%
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$276K - $582K
Company Overview

About Waxxpot

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Waxing
Founded
2016
Leadership
Daniel Sadd, CEO/President

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
11 (as of 2020)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Instagram
Corporate Address
629 N. High St., 4th Fl.
Columbus, OH 43215
Corporate Address: Waxxpot

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Waxxpot franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,900
Initial Investment
$276,275 - $582,075
Net Worth Requirement
$600,000
Cash Requirement
$175,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Waxxpot has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Waxxpot landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

