Key Takeaways Wendy’s announced Project Fresh, a four-pillar plan to modernize the brand.

The brand is upgrading its tech with new kiosks, app features and faster drive-thrus.

Expect refreshed interiors and more limited-time menu items.

Wendy’s is rolling out a sweeping initiative called Project Fresh, designed to make every part of the customer experience feel faster, smoother and more modern — from how orders are placed to how meals are prepared and served.

As part of the overhaul, the chain, #8 on the 2025 Franchise 500, plans to add new digital kiosks, enhance mobile app ordering and upgrade drive-thru technology for quicker, more accurate service. Behind the counter, redesigned kitchens will feature new fresh-prep stations that improve salad and sandwich assembly, while updated restaurant interiors will offer a cleaner, brighter look.

Wendy’s is also planning to rotate in more seasonal and limited-time menu items, tapping into the social media buzz that has powered hits for competitors like McDonald’s and Taco Bell. Together, these changes aim to deliver a fresher, more engaging experience that meets modern customer expectations without losing the personality that makes Wendy’s a fan favorite.

Behind the scenes, Wendy’s is reducing spending on corporate-built restaurants by about $20 million next year, reallocating that money toward technology and restaurant upgrades. Franchisees will also have new digital tools for tracking performance and customer satisfaction, helping standardize service quality across locations.

The Project Fresh plan was developed in partnership with Creed UnCo, the consultancy founded by former Taco Bell and Yum! Brands executive Greg Creed. The move comes as Wendy’s works to reignite growth amid heightened competition in the quick-service sector. The company is still searching for a new CEO following Kirk Tanner’s exit earlier this year, but executives say Project Fresh will guide Wendy’s into what they’re calling “its next era of growth.” For fans, that era will look like faster service, smarter tech and a restaurant that feels more like the Wendy’s people fell in love with — updated for 2025.

