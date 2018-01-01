The Whole Child Learning Co.
Enrichment and tutoring programs
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
2200 Kraft, #1200-L
Blacksburg, VA 24060
CEO
Matt Barron
Initial Investment ⓘ
$32,600 - $38,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,500 - $29,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
The Whole Child Learning Co. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Classroom Training:
1 week
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3
In 1997, they changed the company's name to The Whole Child Learning Co. to reflect its expanded curriculum, including martial arts and physical movement classes. The company began franchising in 1999.