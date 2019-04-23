Window World
#356 Franchise 500| Replacement windows, doors, siding, roofing, and other exterior remodeling products

Window World
Replacement windows, doors, siding, roofing, and other exterior remodeling products
|

About
Founded

1995

Franchising Since

2011 (9 Years)

Corporate Address

118 Shaver St.
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659

Leadership

Tammy Whitworth, Owner & CEO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$122,700 - $328,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$90,000 - $150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

Varies

Financing Options

Window World has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

60% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

51 hours

Classroom Training:

21 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Window World is ranked #356 in the Franchise 500!
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $122,700 High - $328,000
Units
+3.1%+6 UNITS (1 Year) +3.6%+7 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.

Related Franchises

See More

Merry Maids

See More

Molly Maid

Request Free Info

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

See More

ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Request Free Info

ASP America's Swimming Pool Co.

See More

Rooter-Man

See More

Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner

See More

MaidPro

Franchise Articles

The 6 Top Automotive Franchises From the Entrepreneur Franchise 500

The 6 Top Automotive Franchises From the Entrepreneur Franchise 500

Here are the top six car-maintenance franchises of 2020.
Matthew McCreary | 3 min read
How to Scale Your Training with Video and Learning Management Systems

How to Scale Your Training with Video and Learning Management Systems

Delivering the same content to every new employee increases efficiency, quality and safety.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
The Hottest Industries Today

The Hottest Industries Today

Our list of the franchises best positioned for growth, even in uncertain times.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 12 min read
The Top Food Franchises of 2020

The Top Food Franchises of 2020

Food dominates the franchise world. Here, we rank the strongest brands in 14 tasty categories.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 7 min read
Finding Post-Pandemic Franchise Opportunities With Broker Consultant Groups

Finding Post-Pandemic Franchise Opportunities With Broker Consultant Groups

These companies specialize in matching aspiring business owners with suitable franchise options.
Scott Greenberg | 9 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: August 12th, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing