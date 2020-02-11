Woofie's
Dog walking, pet sitting, mobile pet grooming

About
Founded

2004

Franchising Since

2018 (2 Years)

Corporate Address

44200 Waxpool Rd., #137
Ashburn, VA 20147

CEO

Amy Reed and Leslie Barron

Parent Company

Woofie's Pet Ventures LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$118,692 - $190,486

Net-worth Requirement

$350,000 - $400,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$70,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$38,500 - $38,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

Website development

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

50 hours

Classroom Training:

62 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

3 - 5

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $118,692 High - $190,486
Units
+200.0%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +200.0%+2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: February 11th, 2020
