Workout Anytime 24/7
24-hour health clubs
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
2325 Lakeview Pkwy., #200
Alpharetta, GA 30009
CEO
Steve Strickland
Initial Investment ⓘ
$555,500 - $996,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$175,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$499+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Workout Anytime 24/7 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
22% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
65 hours
Classroom Training:
26 hours