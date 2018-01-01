World Gym
Health and fitness centers
Founded
1976
Franchising Since
1982 (36 Years)
Corporate Address
1901 Avenue of the Stars, #1100
Los Angeles, CA 90067
CEO
Guy Cammilleri
Initial Investment ⓘ
$762,200 - $3,212,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$1K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
included
World Gym has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
7 days
Classroom Training:
5 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15