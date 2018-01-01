Yummy Cupcakes
Cupcakes
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
2918 W. Magnolia Blvd.
Burbank, CA 91505
CEO
Tiffini Soforenko
Initial Investment ⓘ
$185,679 - $325,665
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Yummy Cupcakes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6