Zips Dry Cleaners
Dry cleaning and laundry services
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
7474 Greenway Center Dr., #1200
Greenbelt, MD 20770
CEO
Andrew Ritger
Parent Company
Zips Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,015,700 - $1,470,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Zips Dry Cleaners has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
364 hours
Classroom Training:
36 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12