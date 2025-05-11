As a mompreneur, I understand the chaos and fulfillment of juggling business and family, and on this Mother's Day, I want to remind you that what we're building truly matters.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dear Mompreneur,

How are you? We're almost halfway through the year, summer is knocking on the door and I don't know about y'all's kids, but mine seem to be fighting a different bug every week — so I wanted to check in on my mompreneurs this Mother's Day.

Have you ever Googled the definition of entrepreneurship? I did it recently, and according to Google, it is "the activity of setting up a business or businesses, taking on financial risks in the hope of profit."

At least they put the word 'hope' in there!

Entrepreneurship can be hard. So, I want to know… how are you, really?

If you're like me, you're always thinking about your business, your goals, next week, payroll, content, your family, dinner plans and the list, truly, goes on and on.

Do you also have 37 tabs open right now at 5:56 PM on a Friday? Are you thinking about what needs to be done/ordered/created/etc. even while trying to sign off and "shut off" your business brain for a bit?

Do you also feel like today was great and balanced, but somewhere in the back of your mind, you're wondering if a storm lurks on the horizon? Do you feel like you're not doing enough, but then (almost simultaneously) also worry you're not spending enough time with your kids, family and friends?

Do you worry that business will dry up? That you won't bring in new business? Do you worry that you're really not good enough to be doing what you're doing, and people will eventually figure it out?

I have talked with hundreds of entrepreneurs over the years (and have been an entrepreneur myself since 2007), and I can tell you that the majority of us feel this way.

But the crazy thing is that most of us keep going. Despite the feelings, thoughts, stress and anxiety that entrepreneurship can bring.

So, I just wanted to send a quick note to remind you (and maybe me, ha!) of a few things:

Related: How Being a 'Mompreneur' Prepared Me to Run a Multi-Million-Dollar Business

1. What you are doing is important

You wouldn't have felt the urge to do what you do if it weren't important.

You are providing a service or product that people need. Just because you might not be where you want to be or have the sales you desire, doesn't mean it isn't great. It likely means they just don't know about it yet!

Whether you put sparkles in someone's hair to help them feel beautiful or you share your mama's recipe in a restaurant to make people feel loved, you are providing something special.

Please don't stop.

2. What you're doing is hard

Remember those paychecks every 2 weeks? Paid vacation time? A tax refund? I won't even bring up insurance…

Please know that you're stronger than most, and don't ever forget it. Many people dream of being their own boss, but many, if not most, will not pursue this dream.

Because it's freaking hard.

"A comfort zone is a beautiful place, but nothing ever grows there," John Assaraf said. Humans love to feel safe and comfortable, and diving into entrepreneurship is the exact opposite, so it can feel really hard and uncomfortable.

With discomfort comes impostor syndrome (it's real, y'all) and not feeling super confident sometimes. Please know that we all encounter this and re-read #1.

3. What you're doing is changing the world

Even if it doesn't seem like it.

You should be really, really proud of yourself. You started a business to help people, and that is one of the greatest things someone can do. Yes, we need to make money, but the root of starting a business is to help solve a problem for people.

And, please don't forget about the positive impact you have on your employees and their families. You are literally helping people put food on their tables. Send their kids to school. Save for retirement. That is amazing, friend!

Related: This Working Mom Overcame Decades of Employment Bias to Become The CEO of Her Own 6-Figure Company. Here's How She Did It.

4. What you're doing is setting an example

For your kids, your family, your friends and people you don't even know.

I can promise you that you are inspiring people daily, even if they don't tell you. When you show up every day, you have a ripple effect on so many and in many different ways.

Adversity, resilience and grit are part of entrepreneurship and if we can lead by example, we are showing those around us that they can do hard things, too. Joy, happiness and celebration are also part of the journey.

Let's continue to show people that we can endure and enjoy the peaks and valleys so others know that it's possible.

So, friend, how do you feel now? Do you remember your greatness? Do you know how appreciated you are? Do you realize how special you really are?

I hope so. You inspire me every day.

Sincerely,

Your Fellow Mompreneur Friend

P.S. Happy Mother's Day! Close those tabs and just enjoy today, you deserve it!