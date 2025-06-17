Join us for an actionable workshop on July 17th to learn how to build a revenue-boosting sales pipeline, straight from one of the most dynamic sales experts in the game.

Ready to break through your next revenue ceiling? Join Sam Taggart — renowned sales trainer, CEO of D2D Experts, and author of Eat What You Kill — for a high-energy, no-fluff session designed for business owners and sales executives who want to create a sales pipeline that delivers consistent, scalable results.

Register now for our webinar on July 17th at 2:00 PM ET, where Sam will share the exact strategies he's used to help hundreds of businesses dominate their markets and build sales systems that don't stall out. Whether you're tired of unpredictable deal flow, struggling to keep your sales team accountable, or just want more control over your growth, this session is your blueprint for pipeline mastery.

Key Takeaways:

How to fill your pipeline with high-quality leads — consistently

The proven daily habits and routines top sales teams use to stay sharp and motivated

Scripts and storytelling techniques to connect, build trust, and close faster

How to identify and fix bottlenecks that are slowing your sales process

The "carnivore mindset" that keeps your team hungry and resilient — even after rejection

Practical frameworks for building a sales ecosystem that thrives, not just survives

Don't leave your growth to chance. Register now and learn how to build a sales pipeline that powers your business to the next level — direct from one of the most dynamic sales experts in the game!

About the Speaker:

Sam Taggart, CEO of D2D Experts and Founder of D2DCON, is a man molded by door-to-door sales - never having had a "real job," he's spent his career selling any and everything under the sun - from painting addresses on curbs, magazine subscriptions to home security systems and solar panels.

Finishing #1 of 3,000 sales reps at Vivint in 2014 and later VP of Solcius Solar, he felt called to create something greater. He's made it his purpose to unify, uplevel and bring honor and integrity to the door-to-door industry.

Sam has consulted hundreds of companies and built multiple seven-figure businesses and has created the most effective sales training program, D2D-U, which has helped over 60,000 sales reps transform into regular six and seven figure earners. He is the author of "ABC$ of Closing" and "The Self-Xperience."