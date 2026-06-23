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Key Takeaways Treat AI as a decision tool, not a productivity tool.

Centralize your company’s data before asking AI to analyze it.

Build your go-to-market strategy around feedback, not deadlines.

Most go-to-market (GTM) plans are now out of date by the time they launch.

The traditional GTM process, where teams research the market, build a strategy, execute for a quarter or two, review what worked (and what didn’t), and only then adjust accordingly, was built for a slower era. Customer expectations today shift in weeks, not quarters. Competitors constantly release new positioning. A 90-day GTM plan can be obsolete before its first campaign ships.

The companies that are seeing success with their GTM strategies aren’t running better quarterly plans. They’re rethinking the playbook altogether. They’re using AI to treat go-to-market as a real-time discipline, adjusting messaging, channel mix and budget as the data comes in — not at the end of the quarter.

At Infragistics, I’ve watched nearly four decades of technology cycles reshape how companies operate, and the AI shift happening right now is one of the most impactful I’ve seen for GTM. The leaders who are accelerating growth and driving revenue are using AI as part of their GTM strategy in three specific ways.

1. Treat AI as a decision tool, not a productivity tool

Most companies are still pointing AI at busywork: summarizing meetings, drafting copy and formatting presentations and reports. This saves teams valuable time, of course, but it doesn’t fundamentally change how a company goes to market.

The leaders getting more out of AI are aiming it at the decisions that move GTM forward. This includes which channels to invest in, which audiences to prioritize, where to shift budget and which products to position where. According to Slingshot’s Digital Work Trends Report, 56% of managers now use AI to analyze business and team data.

It’s these managers who turn AI from an approved tool into a daily practice for an entire organization. Executives can mandate AI use, but if managers aren’t tying it directly to GTM outcomes like sales pipeline, channel performance and campaign results, it stays a side experiment.

For example, if AI flags an underperforming channel mid-quarter, a manager can reallocate the budget the same week. That decision, which used to take a series of meetings, can now happen in real time. The result is a stronger impact in less time. In fact, 68% of managers say they have saved a week or more in their go-to-market process with the technology.

AI moves from a productivity tool to a GTM tool the moment teams start using it to shape decisions instead of just describing what’s already happened.

2. Centralize data first

A GTM strategy only moves as fast as the data underneath it. When customer data lives in one system, marketing performance in another and sales pipeline somewhere else, AI can only see fragments of the bigger picture. The recommendations it generates are only as smart as the data it has access to.

Companies need to pull their data together first, in one centralized location. That way, teams know what data lives where, how systems are connected and AI can see everything it needs to generate a recommendation.

But centralizing data is only half the work. Teams need to actually be able to use the data too. With data scattered across systems, simple questions like ‘which channel drove last week’s pipeline’ get routed to a data analyst and come back two days later — way too late to act on. With centralized data and AI together, the answer surfaces in seconds, with the budget reallocation recommendation already built in.

In GTM, that gap shows up the moment a competitor moves faster than a company can react.

3. Build GTM around feedback, not deadlines

The traditional GTM plan is something teams build, approve and launch by a certain date. What’s replacing it is campaigns, audiences and budgets that continuously get refined based on what’s working.

That means GTM reviews don’t wait for the end of the quarter. They happen as the data comes in. Budget shifts don’t wait for the next planning cycle. They happen when AI surfaces an underperforming channel or an unexpected lift somewhere else. A campaign overperforming on an unexpected channel gets more budget the same week, not at an end-of-quarter review when the moment has already passed. The role of company leaders shifts from managing one plan per quarter to making calls in real time.

This kind of speed requires more than tools. It requires teams that feel comfortable using AI, clear company standards for how AI fits into the GTM process and leaders who tie AI use directly to GTM outcomes.

It also means rethinking what success looks like inside a GTM team. It’s not about creating the one perfect plan–that rarely happens as it is. It’s about noticing fast, adjusting quickly and being honest about what isn’t working.

The old GTM playbook isn’t just outdated; it’s actively holding companies back. The leaders who replace it with something built for real-time decisions will be the ones who start setting the pace.