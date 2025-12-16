Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Even non-sneakerheads know when Nike is releasing a new shoe design. Lines to snag the latest Air Jordans or Dunks can stretch around multiple city blocks, and the atmosphere is electric. A new release doesn’t feel like a run-of-the-mill product drop — it’s a full-on cultural moment. Plenty of founders dream of replicating this approach: the big, splashy debut that generates palpable anticipation.

But there’s actually another path, one that in many ways is actually better than a hype-fueled event. A silent launch, while obviously less flashy, has a lot of upsides worth considering. Let me explain.

What it means to launch silently

I’ll admit: in my early days of building Jotform, I dreamed of a launch that would spawn breathless headlines and become the talk of TechCrunch. But I’m so glad I didn’t go that route — the truth is, the attention would have outpaced the product’s readiness. For examples of products killed by their own hype, look no further than the flash-in-the-pan fate of the first iteration of MoviePass, which generated huge buzz but was ultimately unsustainable, or, worse still, Theranos, which was all buzz and zero substance.

A silent launch avoids that trap. Also known as a quiet or stealth launch, this approach entails releasing a new product or service to only a small, targeted audience. Silent launches relinquish the big ad spends and media fanfare in favor of a more iterative approach, one that allows leaders to stress-test the product in the real world, gather feedback and fix bugs before going full-steam ahead on a wider, buzzier release. In other words, it removes the vast majority of the risks and pressure that come with a high-profile debut. Instead of being forced to live up to lofty expectations from day one, you can refine quietly, on your own terms.

The perks of a low-key launch

How you launch is a big decision, and opting to do it quietly doesn’t make it any less important.

In some cases, you may believe in your product, but aren’t totally confident that it will stand up to the scrutiny of a large-scale release. That’s completely fine. When you launch quietly, you can collect feedback from a limited selection of early adopters who have a genuine interest in solving the problem your product addresses. Those users tend to be more forgiving of any rough edges, more willing to share constructive criticism and more likely to stick around as you refine the offering.

A silent launch also buys you the space to iterate. When you’re not scrambling to live up to what was promised in your marketing materials, you can focus on what’s actually working. Bugs can be fixed without public embarrassment, features can be tested and tweaked, and the product can evolve based on reality, not hype.

Finding the approach that works for you

In the first several years of Jotform’s existence, we were all about silent launches, for all the reasons listed above. But we ran into a problem: by keeping our projects completely under wraps before their release, we weren’t able to collect input from our users. Our products were feature-heavy but bloated, and our customers didn’t feel included in the process.

After a lot of trial and error, we found a happy medium that worked — and that we still use today. Our cross-functional teams start by brainstorming new innovations and ideas, a process that often takes place during our famous hack weeks. They build out a minimal viable product quickly, and release incrementally — we begin by testing among just 1% of our user base, and gradually increase to 10% over time. During this period, we rigorously collect feedback, identify problems and see how a new product version stacks up to its predecessors, if they exist.

Alongside this system, we also have one big, public launch per year. For us, it’s the sweet spot: we get the excitement and PR buzz of a big release of a product that we know really works, paired with a series of low-stakes, limited-exposure releases that only a few key players know about.

To figure out what works for your business, ask yourself what you need most right now: validation or visibility. If you’re testing an MVP, piloting a new feature or unsure how your product will perform, a quiet launch is the safer path. It gives you proof points without undue pressure. If, on the other hand, you’re introducing a major rebrand or are beyond confident in your ability to scale (and have the data to back it up), then a splashy, public launch may be the right move.

Ultimately, it’s not about whether you launch loudly or quietly — it’s about aligning the approach with your goals. Everyone loves a big, flashy sneaker drop. But sometimes, the smartest way to make noise is to start in silence.