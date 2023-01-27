Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're an entrepreneur, you're undoubtedly looking for ways to save time, money and effort wherever you can. You're probably keen on marketing your startup, but that means money to hire copywriters, content strategists, graphics designers and paid ad specialists, among others. And when could you possibly find the free time you'd need to do it yourself, assuming you had the skill set?

You've probably run across ads or social media posts boasting of the supposedly spectacular results that AI-powered writing tools offer. However, before you're convinced by those five-star ratings or name-brand testimonials to click an order button and shell over more of your company's limited marketing budget, take a step back.