Choosing a PR firm is a personal decision. But it's also one that should be driven by serious considerations and fair assessments of professionalism. Here's some advice from a PR pro on how to make the best choice for your business.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In honor of Ethics Month for the public relations industry, which is observed in September each year, it's an opportune time to examine not just the ethical standards your PR firm implements on your behalf with the public but also the ethics and values your firm practices in its one-on-one business dealings with you.

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) has several resources in place dedicated to best practices — its Board of Ethics and Professional Values, Statement of Professional Values, and Code of Ethics, among them — all of which guide the conduct and expected standards of public relations professionals in such areas as advocacy, loyalty, fairness, and conflicts of interest.

But what about your side of the equation? What should business owners know about the PR specialist or company they choose to represent them?

Here are some elements to consider and questions to explore when deciding who to partner with so that you're aware of their foundational principles and sufficiently informed about their approaches and methodologies to feel confident about your relationship.

Vetting the firm

The first thing I'd advise when you're thinking of hiring a public relations company is to vet the firm. Research lays the groundwork for ensuring a good fit between you and the firm representing you, so start by calling up a list of firms that meet your preferences (location, size, service offerings, areas of expertise) and then see how they represent themselves on their website.

Do you get a sense of the firm's "personality" from its online content? Are you looking for a one-person show or a larger team on your side (both come with advantages)? Is their online messaging clear (if not, how will they make your messaging clear)? Consider the aesthetics of how they brand themselves — if you're drawn to the "look" and "feel" of their website, there's a good chance you'll like what they produce for you, too!

Check out the LinkedIn pages and online bios of the firm's team members. If you're in the market for mostly social media management, narrow down your list to firms that specialize in that; if you're after press coverage, identify firms strong in media relations — the same applies to any other arm of PR: marketing strategy, crisis communications, branding, etc. Accessing the company's client list is a shortcut to determining if they know your specific market.

Lastly, when doing your "background check" on suitable candidates, hunt down any and all reviews you can. Nothing speaks louder than customer testimonials, so seriously consider what's been said about the firm's performance, not just on their own websites (which will only contain positive reviews) but on platforms such as Glassdoor.

Related: Public Relations Bring Ethics Under the Spotlight

Is the PR firm accredited?

Now, before I go any further on this point, let me make clear that accreditation through PRSA is not at all mandatory, let alone needed. Still, if you know your PR rep is accredited, it's just icing on the cake, for accreditation translates to such bonuses as a level of certification above the norm and evidence of the firm's leadership, accountability, and ambition. You can spot an accredited specialist by the "APR" credential after their name.

Conduct an interview

Scheduling a phone or video call with a prospective PR firm is a great way to gather information on aspects of professionalism like punctuality, preparedness, and presentation. Some people prefer warm, personable interactions, and others want a business-like straight shooter, so meeting someone face-to-face should give you a solid impression.

Come ready with a list of questions to ask, like prices, contract requirements, and links to "success stories" for existing clients. Transparency in all processes and procedures is a cardinal rule for me, so when firms don't readily divulge things like their fee structure or expected turnaround times, it might raise a flag about what else they don't reveal about their practices.

Does the firm have a thorough onboarding system in place?

This is something I had to learn the hard way when upping my professionalism and responsibility game during the early years of shaping my own firm. It's extremely important that you'll be formally introduced to the company — its resources, means and modes of operation, forms of delivery and deliverables (both theirs and yours), scheduling framework, and contract parameters.

Your expectations of the firm you hire can only be met if they clearly understand your needs and wants and can explain why they're equipped to fulfill them. If the firm builds in a comprehensive initial orientation to communicate precisely how and how often you'll be collaborating on achieving your publicity goals, it's a good sign that they have an established plan in place to professionally and ethically guide you through the entire PR process.

Related: The Skills That Make You an Ethical Leader

List of do's and don'ts to look for

There's so much more to consider when it comes to the guiding principles and values of a public relations company, but here are a few more standards that high-caliber, highly skilled PR professionals are expected to uphold:

Create campaigns based on positive messaging that build the client up without bringing down their competitors.

Don't prioritize your company's goals and advancement over the client's; a PR firm only shines when its clients succeed and are satisfied.

Maintain honesty at every turn; if you mess up, fess up. You'll only build trust and rapport with the client when you allow yourself to be genuine.

Don't be subjective in your counsel; objectivity is vital. If you get too emotionally attached to a client, you'll be tempted to tell them what they want to hear instead of what they need to hear.

Protect your clients' privacy at all costs. Maintain their confidentiality, confidence, and trade secrets. Your entire reputation depends on it.

Don't be led astray by the draw toward sensationalism, the power of shock value, or the short-term gratification of mudslinging. Everything a PR professional undertakes should enhance the profession, not mar its status.

Public relations has become a universal industry that almost every business, sector, and market needs. So if you need a firm in your corner — and chances are, you eventually will — prepare yourself and protect yourself by making the best choice when deciding who to trust. PR is a two-way street: If you hire a firm that's proven to be completely on the up-and-up, it's a good bet that they'll lead your marketing and branding efforts up and up and up!