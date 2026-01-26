How to Keep Your Business Thriving When the Market Changes and Disruption Strikes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Why external shocks test leadership more than strategy, and what separates businesses that adapt quickly from those that stall.

How entrepreneurs can stay steady, relevant and trusted when markets, technology and expectations shift faster than plans.

You cannot control everything, but you can control how you respond.

Running a business quickly teaches you that control is an illusion. Markets shift, policies change and technology evolves faster than most organizations can adapt. Success is not just about having a great product or service. It is about staying calm, nimble and creative when external forces threaten your plans.

Turn economic shifts into opportunities for growth

Economic turbulence is one of the most common challenges business owners face. Interest rate changes, inflation and shifts in consumer confidence can dramatically affect revenue, even when your business model remains solid.

I have seen this firsthand in the commercial cleaning industry. When budgets tighten, many companies delay large contracts. The most successful franchisees do not wait for conditions to improve. They adapt immediately. They diversify clients, deepen relationships in essential sectors like health care and logistics and focus on long-term contracts that provide predictable income.

In many markets, reframing cleaning as a non-discretionary service, a necessity rather than a luxury, turned uncertainty into an advantage. That shift in mindset and messaging attracted clients seeking stability. The lesson for every entrepreneur is clear: when you cannot control circumstances, control your focus. Adapt your message, shift your audience and use adversity to highlight your value.

Use disruption to gain a competitive edge

AI and other technological disruptors dominate headlines and create anxiety. Many entrepreneurs fear being replaced by algorithms. The reality is that technology does not eliminate opportunity; it redistributes it.

Industries like commercial cleaning, plumbing, HVAC, and specialized maintenance, for example, are far less vulnerable to automation. They rely on human skill, situational awareness and trust. Within these sectors, AI can help with efficiency, predictive supply management or improving customer communication.

The key is not to resist technology but to reframe it. Use it to remove repetitive administrative tasks, so your team can focus on the human side of the business — relationships, innovation and service quality.

Attract and retain the workforce your business needs

Finding customers is hard, but finding the right people is even harder today. Younger generations want flexibility, purpose and growth potential. They are not just looking for a job — they are looking for meaning.

In our franchise network, we have reframed cleaning work as essential service entrepreneurship. It is not just a job wiping surfaces. It is ownership in a business that keeps communities safe and functional. This message attracts younger, tech-savvy professionals who value autonomy and impact.

For any entrepreneur, this principle holds: sell the why, not just the what. Show the purpose of your work, its impact and opportunities for advancement. Younger workers are willing to work hard — they just want it to matter.

Build trust through clear and consistent communication

Customer expectations have evolved. They are more informed, skeptical, and value-driven. During times of disruption, they gravitate toward brands that feel stable, transparent, and authentic.

Communication is the most powerful tool. When policies change, taxes shift, or new technology rolls out, do not stay silent. Inform your customers about what is changing, how it affects them, and what you are doing to stay ahead. Leadership through communication builds trust, and trust builds loyalty.

Develop a mindset that turns disruption into resilience

Entrepreneurs eventually learn that success has less to do with prediction and more to do with preparation. You cannot control the economy, regulations or the next wave of innovation, but you can build resilience. Adaptability, clear communication, and a strong culture are key.

When disruption strikes, ask yourself:

How can I pivot my services to meet the moment?

What can I automate to free up human potential?

How can I build stronger connections with both my team and customers?

The entrepreneurs who thrive see change not as chaos but as a signal. A chance to innovate. A chance to lead.

