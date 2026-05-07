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Key Takeaways Tangible goods or services require consistency and structure.

Dramatic expansion demands scalable systems.

Leverage beats hustle every time.

Scaling a SaaS company might seem a lot easier than scaling a physical service business. Once you have a software platform, you can essentially sell it to as many customers as you have. But if your company performs roof restorations for homeowners, for example, you’re limited by other factors — like how much product you can produce, how many dealers you have in your network and where they operate.

Does that mean scaling a physical service business is impossible? Absolutely not. You just need to keep logistics front and center any time your business model relies on real people doing real things in the real world. Even more importantly, you need a way to make sure you don’t burn out by trying to do everything yourself.

That’s where certain leadership lessons from the tech industry come in handy. Here’s how streamlining everything I can on the administrative side has allowed me to keep my home services company growing sustainably, and what I recommend for entrepreneurs in similar situations.

Tangible goods or services require consistency and structure

SaaS companies build a platform once, then sell as many licenses or subscriptions as they can while that platform is still viable. That means they face high upfront costs for development, but keep their customer acquisition costs low after achieving profitability. This is a kind of non-linear growth model.

But successful companies that sell goods or services tend to experience linear growth. The more demand there is for what they sell, the more headcount or equipment they need to deliver it.

My company, Roof Maxx, developed a safe and all-natural rejuvenation product for asphalt shingles that extends their lifespan by restoring the flexibility and durability they naturally lose over time. When paired with other roof maintenance tasks, such as our tune-up process, this becomes a full restoration service. As homeowners across the country realized our solution could be a cost-effective alternative to full roof replacements, we experienced a major increase in demand.

But because our service could only be performed on-site, that new demand also created new challenges: Who would visit all of these potential customers to assess their shingles, tune up their roofs and apply our product?

Dramatic expansion demands scalable systems

If our business model involved applying the product we had developed by ourselves, keeping up with the demand for it might have been impossible. To avoid this logistical quagmire, one of our earliest decisions was to grow the company through a dealer network instead.

Under this model, we sold the Roof Maxx product to roofing contractors across North America who wanted to offer it to their customers. We also provided them with a library of resources teaching them how to speak to the product’s benefits effectively, apply it properly and achieve consistent results.

To do this, we created Roof Maxx Connect: a dealer management platform that allows us to standardize, share and update training materials across the entire network. This is where we took a page from the SaaS playbook.

As a proprietary piece of software, Roof Maxx Connect was a significant front-end investment on our part. But we did it happily because we knew it would provide recurring value to dealers who wanted to carry our product.

That value ultimately incentivized dealers to join our network, making Roof Maxx available in more markets. Today, we have dealers in all 50 states.

Leverage beats hustle every time

As it turned out, we didn’t need to meet the increasing demand for our product by hiring significantly more employees or purchasing more equipment. Creating the scalable system that was our dealer network and management platform allowed us to beat the constraints that limit most service-based businesses to linear growth.

I’m never one to downplay the importance of hard work, but hustle alone isn’t everything. If you want your growth to match market demand instead of being anchored to your available resources, you need a way to multiply the power of those resources. It’s really that simple.

You might not have the means to open and staff a location in every state, but maybe that’s not the most efficient business model. Maybe it’s better to develop a product or proprietary service for use by professionals who already work in those areas, just as we did.

You might not need the budget required to send reps out to provide on-site training for every one of those contractors, either. Maybe there’s a way to provide meaningful remote support.

The point is, it’s often possible to do more with less. And when you work in an industry that comes with inherent logistical constraints, it’s not only possible; it’s essential for the kind of growth you want.