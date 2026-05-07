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Key Takeaways Operational excellence built on shared context and heroics collapses once complexity and headcount spike.

Scaling past 100 people demands explicit ownership, decision pathways and cross-functional coordination systems.

COOs must shift from managing tasks to architecting operating models that can absorb growth.

Operational excellence is often established early in a company’s growth. Teams operate with clarity, decisions move quickly and execution benefits from direct leadership involvement. At this stage, scaling operations appears to be a matter of maintaining discipline and extending what already works.

In practice, this assumption tends to hold for a while. In my experience leading operations, strong teams, consistent oversight and well-understood processes create the impression that execution will remain stable as the organization grows.

However, as companies scale beyond 100 people, this begins to change. The same operating practices that supported early efficiency become less reliable as team size increases, responsibilities expand and coordination spans across multiple functions. What once depended on shared context and proximity starts requiring alignment across distributed teams.

This is where many organizations begin to see operational collapses. Leaders may assume that the issue lies in a decline in capability or effort, but that’s usually not the case. It is often a mismatch between the existing operating model and the demands of scale. From a COO leadership perspective, this is a question of organizational design.

Let’s examine how scaling operations changes the way organizations function.

What changes in operations as companies scale

Operational changes do not show up immediately as an organization expands. This shift is slow, but it has a significant impact on the business’s operations.

One of the first changes is the increase in structural complexity. Teams expand, new functions are introduced and responsibilities are distributed across a wider set of individuals. Work that was previously handled within a small, closely aligned group now spans multiple teams, each with its own priorities and constraints.

As organizations grow, maintaining alignment and retaining experienced talent also becomes more complex. For example, in software companies, this often shows up most clearly in the challenge of retaining developers as teams expand.

This affects visibility directly. In smaller organizations, leaders often have a clear view of how work progresses. As growth increases, that visibility becomes partial, with information filtered through layers, and contextual understanding requiring more effort.

Now, decision-making also changes. Earlier, decision-making was faster because the people involved shared the same context. However, as progress advances, decisions involve more stakeholders and take longer to align. In some cases, decisions are made in parallel without a full awareness of dependencies, leading to rework or misalignment.

Execution becomes more dependent on coordination across teams. Work depends on how effectively teams align, manage dependencies and maintain clarity on shared priorities.

These changes are natural outcomes of scaling operations, but they introduce conditions where execution can become inconsistent if the operating model does not evolve alongside the organization. These are common company scaling challenges that emerge as complexity increases.

Why operational excellence does not scale by default

Operational excellence in the early stages of a company is built on conditions that do not persist at scale. Factors like teams operating with shared context and leaders’ close involvement in execution and accountability enable consistency without requiring extensive structure.

This is a pattern I have seen repeatedly in scaling organizations.

As organizations grow, these conditions change. Teams no longer share the same level of context; leadership involvement is distributed and execution depends on coordination across functions. The practices that supported early efficiency continue to exist, but they are no longer sufficient.

The problem is that operational excellence is viewed as an unchanging ability, whereas it actually requires constant redevelopment. Systems, methodologies, and control frameworks are perpetuated without being modified to address increasing levels of complexity.

This creates a gap between how the organization is designed to operate and what execution requires. At its core, this is an organizational design issue. Teams remain effective within their own scope, but alignment across the organization becomes harder to sustain. Over time, this leads to inconsistencies that are often attributed to execution, even though the root cause lies in the operating model.

How COO leadership needs to evolve with scale

As organizations grow, the role of the COO shifts from overseeing execution to defining how execution is structured. This shift becomes critical as scaling operations introduces more complexity than direct oversight can manage.

Here, ownership needs to become explicitly clear. In smaller teams, accountability is often understood through proximity and constant interaction. However, at this level, it often breaks down. Without clearly defined ownership across functions, decisions become fragmented and outcomes are difficult to track.

Decision-making also requires structure. Earlier, shared context enabled quick alignment. But, as organizations expand, relying on informal alignment slows execution. What’s imperative is that defining decision pathways ensures that teams can move forward without waiting for escalation or repeated clarification.

Coordination becomes a designed capability with work depending on how teams align across functions, not just how well they perform individually. Establishing operating frameworks and shared visibility helps reduce dependency-related delays and maintain consistent execution.

Lastly, execution must rely less on individuals and more on systems and their operations. Early-stage operations often depend on experienced individuals carrying context. But with rapid growth, inconsistencies are bound to appear. Therefore, processes need to support teams in delivering predictable outcomes, regardless of who is involved.

The need for operational excellence to adapt to scaling

When operational problems occur at scale, they are often viewed as execution problems. In reality, however, this is a lack of coherence between the operational design and the scaling-up requirement.

As businesses scale, their operational excellence must adapt to changes in structure, governance and coordination. What worked previously provides a strong foundation, but it doesn’t dictate what needs to be done as complexity increases.

Businesses that grasp this need will be better equipped to achieve operational excellence, while others will continue dealing with problems stemming from the same fundamental root cause.