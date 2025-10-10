If You Want Real Leads From LinkedIn, Stop Being Pushy — Here’s What Actually Works Instead

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For over 20 years, I’ve worked in digital marketing strategy, watching LinkedIn evolve from a professional networking site into a battleground of cold outreach.

I’ve seen every type of message imaginable — from smart, thoughtful approaches to tone-deaf mass pitches that feel like spam.

The difference between these approaches boils down to one simple factor: whether you show up as a human being or just a hustler.

When LinkedIn outreach feels like a conversation, people respond. When it feels like a sales pitch, they tune out.

The problem with cold outreach on LinkedIn

Let’s be real: I get dozens of messages every day that read something like this: “Hey Christopher, saw your profile and thought you’d be a great fit for our software. Do you have 15 minutes?”

And my honest answer? No. I don’t have 15 minutes for that message. And neither do the hundreds of others receiving that exact same pitch. These messages don’t just fall flat — they actively harm your credibility. They turn LinkedIn into a dumping ground for sloppy, half-hearted sales attempts.

If your message is so generic that it could go to 100 people without changing a word, it’s not personal. It’s lazy.

The mistake isn’t reaching out; the mistake is skipping the relationship part and jumping straight to the ask.

LinkedIn isn’t a sales floor — it’s a networking room

Think about this: would you walk up to a stranger at a professional event and hand them a brochure while saying, “We help people like you save time and money. Want to talk?”

Of course not. But that’s exactly what most LinkedIn messages feel like.

LinkedIn isn’t where deals close. It’s where conversations begin. That means treating LinkedIn like a networking event, not a marketplace. It means showing interest in the person first, before asking for anything in return.

If you don’t take time to learn about their work, their challenges or how you might genuinely help, you’re not building relationships — you’re shouting into a void.

What an actual LinkedIn lead funnel looks like

Here’s the good news: LinkedIn can generate leads. But only if you respect what the platform really is — a place for authentic connection.

Let me walk you through a simple, effective approach that doesn’t feel spammy.

Step 1: Start with a thoughtful connection request

Don’t just hit “Connect” and hope for the best. Give the person a reason to care.

You don’t need to write an essay — just a short, sincere note that shows you’re paying attention.

Try something like:

“Hi [Name], I came across your recent post about [Topic]. Really enjoyed your perspective. I’d love to connect and follow your insights.”

Notice: no pitch, just context.

Step 2: After they accept, don’t pitch — start a conversation

Getting a connection acceptance doesn’t mean you’ve earned the right to sell.

What it means is they’re open to talking.

So comment on a post they wrote. Share a helpful article. Ask a genuine question related to their work.

For example:

“I saw your post about managing remote teams. I’m curious how you’re handling communication across time zones?”

This shows you’re listening — and that you care.

Step 3: Offer help before you ask for anything

Once you’ve started a back-and-forth and built some trust, you can offer something of value.

But this isn’t the time to jump to a sales pitch.

Instead, offer a helpful resource:

“You mentioned struggling with keeping content consistent. I created a quarterly content calendar template that’s helped others. Would you like me to share it?”

You’re giving before asking — and that builds goodwill.

Step 4: Respect their pace — don’t push if they’re not ready

If you don’t get a response, don’t follow up with a dozen messages asking if they saw yours.

That’s desperation, not professionalism.

Instead, stay on their radar in a natural way. Like their posts. Share useful content. Check back in after a few weeks.

Remember: the goal isn’t to close a deal immediately. It’s to stay present and build trust over time.

You can’t scale relationships until you’ve earned them

I hear this question a lot:

“Great advice, but how do I scale this?”

The answer? You don’t — at least, not at first.

You can’t automate what you haven’t first proven works manually. You need to nail the tone, timing and value one conversation at a time.

Once you’ve figured that out, you can create a repeatable process. But even then, personalization and intentionality must stay front and center.

Scale what works. Don’t scale what doesn’t.

A real-life example of relationship-driven LinkedIn outreach

Let me share a quick story.

One of our B2B clients — a manufacturing firm in the energy sector — wanted more visibility and stronger leads before a major industry conference. No budget for ads, no interest in a flashy campaign.

Instead, we ran a two-month organic LinkedIn outreach campaign focused on thoughtful connections and relevant conversations.

Here’s what happened:

75% response rate on direct outreach

41% connection acceptance rate

200,000+ impressions on personal LinkedIn posts

33% growth in followers

No salesy messages. No automation. Just real people talking to real people.

That’s what happens when you treat LinkedIn like a relationship builder, not a sales machine.

You don’t need a script — you need a point of view.

Here’s the bottom line:

If you want to win on LinkedIn, stop copying templates. Start building relationships.

Have a real point of view. Speak from experience. Ask better questions. Share insights that matter.

Connect with people who truly fit your business — not just anyone with a promising job title.

People don’t want to be prospected.

They want to be understood.

And they definitely don’t want to be sold to by a stranger on the first message.

How to tell if your LinkedIn outreach is actually effective

Not sure if your current outreach works? Ask yourself:

Would I say this message out loud to someone I just met?

Is this conversation about them — or about me?

— or about me? Have I earned their interest?

Am I offering value, or just pitching?

Would I want to receive this message?

If you answered “no” to any of these, it’s time to rethink your approach.

The bottom line

LinkedIn is not a shortcut to sales. It’s a long-term play built on trust, authentic conversation, and shared value.

You can’t fake it. You can’t automate it. And you can’t rush it.

But if you show up consistently, engage like a human, and make it more about them than you, you’ll build a network that listens, responds and eventually buys.

Just not because you asked them to in the first message.