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Key Takeaways GEO stands for generative engine optimization, and it involves strategies for optimizing brands, websites and content to appear in answers produced by generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and more.

By adjusting content strategies to include GEO, maintaining a strong technical foundation, building topical authority and being willing to monitor success and pivot accordingly, small and medium-sized businesses can stay competitive and build brand recognition.

Small and medium businesses have often struggled to compete with larger companies because they have limited resources to direct toward marketing efforts, like paid ads. However, AI search is changing search behavior and marketing efforts dramatically, and small and medium-sized businesses can take advantage of these changes.

By focusing on building their visibility through GEO, businesses can boost brand awareness, increase leads and become more competitive.

What is GEO?

GEO stands for generative engine optimization, and it involves strategies for optimizing brands, websites and content to appear in answers produced by generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and more.

GEO involves a range of strategies, all designed to ensure that websites can be mentioned in AI-generated answers to search queries. This may involve being referenced directly in a list of products, brands, or service providers. It could also include having your website cited as a source for an informational answer.

AEO, which refers to answer engine optimization, is similar, and the terms are often used interchangeably. However, a small distinction can be made; technically, AEO focuses primarily on optimizing content to appear in direct answers provided by AI platforms, whereas GEO focuses on optimizing content to be referenced as a source or mentioned in broader summaries.

Why GEO matters for small businesses

Small and medium-sized businesses may not have a large budget for PPC advertising or a wide social media presence. However, if they develop and maintain a GEO strategy, they will receive leads consistently over time.

GEO can boost awareness of brands in non-branded searches by highlighting them as a service provider or mentioning their website as a reputable source. This not only generates brand awareness but also increases website traffic and direct contact with potential customers. Increasingly, users depend on AI search engines to do their research for them, whether they are looking for information, comparing products or researching a new service provider. In fact, zero-click search behavior is increasing, and keyword rankings and organic traffic may not mean as much for business growth overall. This means that SMBs need to add GEO to their strategy, rather than exclusively direct their resources to PPC or SEO.

Essential elements of a GEO strategy

A strong GEO strategy involves many elements that are part of traditional SEO, with an increased focus on FAQs, long tail keywords and topical authority.

Schema markup

Schema markup is a classic SEO strategy that is also effective for GEO. In fact, this is a common theme where GEO is concerned; many SEO strategies can be tweaked slightly to help websites remain relevant both on traditional SERPs and in AI answer engines. Schema markup clearly indicates to traditional and AI search engines which parts of your content are the most relevant to users’ queries, boosting visibility.

Structured Q&A

Search behavior has evolved from keywords to long tail keywords to detailed, high-intent questions. Users expect in-depth, summarized answers that are specifically tailored to the exact information or result they are looking for. This means that AI search platforms will be more likely to quote, cite or mention your website if your content answers the exact questions your potential users are asking. Conducting in-depth keyword research and structuring pages to include plenty of detailed FAQs is key to effective GEO.

Topical authority

Topical authority is another factor that is crucial for successful SEO and GEO. By aligning with Google’s E-E-A-T standards, SMBs can ensure that their website is viewed by AI search engines as a trusted source. AI platforms use traditional search engine rankings to inform which websites they prioritize in their answers, so building topical authority is key for long-term success. Topical authority can be built through content that is creative, original and succinctly written, as well as backlinks, strong technical SEO, a clear internal linking structure, and citing sources on pages such as blogs.

Writing for GEO

Writing for GEO requires careful attention to structure, sentence length, vocabulary, page structure and tone. It’s good practice to repeat the question being answered in the first sentence of content, and always begin FAQ content with a clear yes or no answer. Pages should be clearly structured, with H1s, H2s and H3s, in order to be easily skimmable by search platforms and users alike. Short, concise sentences that avoid industry jargon are crucial if you want your content to be featured in AI search engines.

Monitoring outcomes

No GEO strategy is complete without a strategy for monitoring outcomes and adjusting accordingly. Pay attention to whether leads and conversions increase or decrease, and where new leads are coming from. While SEO platforms are still adjusting to AI search, many have the capability to monitor visibility in AI search. You may need to review and revise old content that does not perform as well; at Outpace SEO, we’ve found that simple strategies like updating header tags or adding FAQs can boost visibility, both on traditional search result pages and in AI search engines.

Final thoughts

Changes to the search landscape can seem overwhelming for small businesses, but they actually provide a unique opportunity. Small businesses do not need to start from scratch if they already have a robust SEO strategy; GEO success is all about making small, targeted changes to maintain rankings and increase mentions in AI search.

By adjusting content strategies, maintaining a strong technical foundation, building topical authority and being willing to monitor success and pivot accordingly, small and medium businesses can stay competitive and build brand recognition.