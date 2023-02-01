Ready to Hire? Here are the Best Recruiting Platforms.

When it's time to hire, finding quality job candidates doesn't need to be complicated. Job search sites can help you recruit and retain talent no matter your budget.

Employers of all sizes turn to popular job sites to recruit top talent. Posting a position on a job search site allows you to reach a large pool of candidates all at once, rather than having to search for and contact candidates individually.

But with so many to choose from, which are the best recruiting platforms? Many job search sites offer free job postings or have options for paid sponsored job postings that are more prominently displayed.

If you're ready to hire new employees, choosing the best job search site can make a big difference in the success of your hiring efforts. Here are some of the best recruiting platforms to consider.

Best Overall: ZipRecruiter

Four out of five employers who post on ZipRecruiter get a quality candidate within the first day. This popular job site makes it easy for companies to scale their business with quality hires.

Rated as the #1 job site in the U.S.1, ZipRecruiter allows you to post job openings and receive applications from relevant candidates. It also offers a resume database and applicant tracking tools to help you manage the hiring process. It's no wonder why ZipRecruiter is among the best recruiting platforms.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn can be a valuable platform for recruiting professionals and is particularly effective for finding candidates in the business, finance, and technology sectors. It offers a variety of features, such as job postings, resume searches and applicant tracking, to help you find and hire top talent in and outside your network.

Indeed

Indeed is one of the largest job search websites and can be an excellent resource for finding a wide range of candidates for all positions. It offers free job postings and allows you to search for candidates based on their location, experience, and skills. Indeed also provides rates for sponsored listings that prioritize your openings in the search results.

Glassdoor

Glassdoor is a platform that allows you to find job opportunities and read reviews about different companies. Glassdoor also provides information about company culture and employee satisfaction, which can help attract candidates to your open positions.

Workable

Workable is a recruiting platform that offers a variety of features, including job postings, applicant tracking and candidate sourcing. It can be particularly effective for small- and medium-size businesses looking to streamline their hiring process.

1 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 1, 2022