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Key Takeaways Repeated exposure is how familiarity forms, and familiarity is a precondition for trust in almost every high-stakes relationship a startup needs. But none of that familiarity gets built in a week.

The founders who become genuinely useful sources to reporters, respond quickly, share honest perspectives and don’t treat every interaction as a chance to pitch their own product end up in a different position entirely over time.

There’s a version of this conversation I’ve had more times than I can count. A founder is building something real and making genuine progress, and when the topic of visibility comes up via media, social presence or getting their perspective out into the market, the answer is some variation of the same thing. We’re not ready yet. We don’t have the resources. We’ll do that when we have more to show.

It’s a reasonable instinct. It’s also one of the more expensive mistakes an early-stage founder can make.

The market doesn’t wait for your launch to start forming opinions. Investors don’t start paying attention the first time you reach out. Journalists don’t write about founders they’ve never heard of simply because the timing finally feels right to those founders. Trust has a lead time, and most people underestimate how long it actually is.

Nobody trusts a company the first time they see it

Repeated exposure is how familiarity forms, and familiarity is a precondition for trust in almost every high-stakes relationship a startup needs. That applies to the investor who needs to have seen your name several times before a cold introduction converts to a real conversation. It applies to the journalist who calls founders they already know when they’re on deadline, not the founder who just sent their first pitch. It applies to the customer in a category like real estate or fintech who is deciding with real financial consequences and wants to feel like they already know something about you before they commit.

None of that familiarity gets built in a week. Realistically, going from zero to a functioning foundation of visibility, tested messaging, early relationships and a consistent presence where your audience actually lives takes around 90 days. Seeing that work start to compound into meaningful opportunities like inbound investors, partners or clients, typically takes another three to six months on top of that. The conversations that feel easy, the bigger outlets that start saying yes, the investors who come in already warm — those tend to show up somewhere past the one-year mark for founders who started early and stayed consistent.

Which means a founder who decides to prioritize this a month before they start fundraising is not early. They are already behind.

Visibility is infrastructure, not marketing

Part of what makes this hard to prioritize is that early visibility work doesn’t feel urgent. Nothing breaks if you skip it today. The cost is entirely in the future, in the relationships that didn’t form, the familiarity that didn’t accumulate, the trust that has to be built from scratch at exactly the moment you can least afford the time.

The founders who figure this out treat visibility the same way they treat product development. It’s something you build consistently over time, not something you activate when you need it. Bobby Bryant of HomHub.AI is a good example of what that looks like in practice. He’s put a genuine face on the company in a category that tends to feel corporate and impersonal, showing up consistently enough on social media that when people encounter HomHub they already have a sense of who is behind it. That’s not accidental; it changes how every subsequent conversation starts.

Blake O’Shaughnessy of Ownli operates with the same underlying logic. Rather than simply promoting the company, he’s consistently shared real perspectives on the market and on homeownership via the problem his platform is trying to solve. Over time, that creates something more valuable than any single announcement; it positions him as someone worth listening to in the space, which makes the company feel more credible before anyone has even looked at the product.

Neither of those outcomes happens from a single press release or a LinkedIn post written the week before a fundraise.

Where founders actually need to show up

One of the more common questions around this is where to focus. The honest answer is that it depends on where your specific audience lives, and most founders don’t spend enough time thinking that through before spreading themselves thin across every platform.

If you’re talking to other startup founders, operators and investors, LinkedIn is doing more work than anywhere else right now. If your company sits in the blockchain or crypto space, X is still where those conversations happen. If you’re trying to reach real estate agents or consumers making housing decisions, Instagram and TikTok are where those audiences are actually spending time. Pick two or three platforms that genuinely overlap with where your customers, partners and investors are, and be consistent there rather than occasionally everywhere.

Podcasts and thought leadership deserve a specific mention because they work differently from written content. A 45-minute conversation with the right host in your category does something that a LinkedIn post can’t: It gives people an extended, unfiltered impression of how you think. Founders with unique or bold ideas can submit well-thought-out op-eds to different media for a similar outcome. The audience is smaller, but the depth of impression is considerably higher.

The founder who stays hands-off pays for it later

There’s a version of PR that founders sometimes imagine, where you hand the function off entirely, stay focused on building and the visibility takes care of itself. It’s an appealing idea, and I understand why. It’s also not how it actually works, at least not early on.

The reason isn’t that good PR partners can’t carry significant weight. They can and eventually do. But the most valuable thing in any media relationship is the founder’s genuine perspective on their market. A journalist covering proptech, fintech or AI doesn’t want a press release. They want to talk to someone who understands the space deeply and can give them real insight on deadline. That’s the founder, not the agency.

The founders who become genuinely useful sources to reporters, respond quickly, share honest perspectives and don’t treat every interaction as a chance to pitch their own product end up in a different position entirely over time. They get called for comment on stories they never pitched. They get included in category pieces because a reporter remembered them as someone worth talking to. They stop being unknown and start being a fixture. That transition takes consistent participation from the founder directly. It cannot be fully outsourced.

The other pattern worth naming is timing. The teams that wait until things get busy, until the fundraise is live, until launch is imminent, until the token launch is a few months out, find that the runway to build the visibility they need simply isn’t there anymore. The social accounts that needed a year of consistent presence to mean something now have three months. The media relationships that take six months to develop from scratch are being built simultaneously with everything else. The whole thing becomes harder and less effective than it would have been if it started earlier, when it felt less urgent.

Starting before you feel ready is the point

The founders who push back hardest on this usually have some version of the same concern. They don’t have enough to say yet. The product isn’t ready to show publicly. They don’t want to overpromise before they can deliver. Those instincts come from the right place, but they misunderstand what early visibility actually requires.

Nobody is asking for a product demo or a revenue announcement. What builds familiarity at this stage is perspective, genuine observations about the market you’re operating in, honest takes on problems your customers face, real thinking about where your industry is going. That content doesn’t require a finished product. It requires a founder who has something worth saying, which any founder worth backing already does.

The market rarely trusts a company the first time it encounters it. The second, third and fourth encounters are what convert awareness into something that actually moves. Visibility is what creates those encounters before you ever ask anyone for anything, before the fundraise, before the launch, before you need the trust to already be there.

The best time to start was 18 months ago. The second best time is now, before the moment you actually need it.