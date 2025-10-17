Struggling to Raise VC? These 7 Startup Funding Tactics Actually Work in 2025

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways With venture capital harder to access in 2025, founders are turning to alternative funding options like convertible notes, crowdfunding and early profitability.

This article breaks down seven practical, founder-friendly ways to raise capital without relying on traditional VC funding.

Raising venture capital isn’t what it used to be. According to Carta, just 5,743 new investments closed in 2024, down 7% from the year prior and the lowest number since 2018. Add to that a 46% annual drop in new venture funds raised in the U.S., and the message is clear: the VC landscape is shifting fast.

For early-stage entrepreneurs, that means one thing: capital is harder to access and investors are far more selective.

To land a deal today, startups need a longer track record, real product-market fit and a clearer path to scale. And in many cases, VC funding may not be the best — or even most realistic — route.

The good news? There are still practical ways to raise capital and secure the resources needed to grow — without giving up equity too early or spending months chasing meetings. Here are seven ways to fund your business outside of traditional venture capital.

Use a convertible note to raise early cash

A convertible note is a short-term loan that converts into equity during a future funding round. It’s a founder-friendly way to raise money from friends, advisors or early supporters without having to price your round or give away too much equity upfront.

You can find standardized templates online (like the Y Combinator SAFE) or work with a startup attorney to customize one for your needs.

Tip: Keep the cap and discount rate competitive to incentivize early investors — they’re taking a risk before the valuation is set.

Trade equity for services with contributors

Instead of hiring full-time employees or expensive contractors, offer equity to skilled contributors who can support your startup on a part-time or project basis. Designers, developers or advisors who believe in your vision may be open to equity in exchange for their time.

Just be sure to set clear expectations, use a vesting schedule and track equity grants professionally.

Tip: Use tools like Carta or Pulley to track equity allocations professionally — even at the early stages.

Pitch aligned family offices

Family offices — private investment firms managing the wealth of high-net-worth individuals — are growing fast. Many are seeking mission-aligned, long-term investments that reflect their values or interests.

Use tools like PitchBook or Crunchbase to find family offices that invest directly in early-stage companies. Tailor your outreach to match their focus and avoid a one-size-fits-all approach.

Tip: Focus on family offices that invest directly (vs. only through funds) and that list a focus on startups or innovation.

Launch a crowdfunding campaign

Platforms like Kickstarter, Indiegogo and StartEngine allow early-stage startups to raise money from the public, either through product pre-orders or small equity stakes.

Crowdfunding works especially well for consumer products, letting you validate demand and generate early revenue before launching full-scale operations.

Tip: Crowdfunding works best when paired with strong branding, a compelling founder story, and a clear delivery timeline.

Apply for grants or fellowships

If your startup has a research, social impact or innovation angle, you may qualify for non-dilutive grants from government agencies, foundations or corporate programs.

Look into options like SBIR and STTR grants, The Gates Foundation, Google for Startups and university innovation labs. Grants can be time-intensive to apply for but often come with no strings attached.

Tip: Assign a team member or advisor to grant research if you’re resource-strapped — many founders overlook this free capital.

Use your day job to fund your startup

If you’re not ready to raise capital or go full-time on your venture, consider using your paycheck as your startup’s first investor.

By continuing to work while building, you can test and refine your idea without financial pressure. Set clear milestones (like monthly revenue targets or customer goals) to know when it’s time to go all in.

Tip: Set a personal “milestone for quitting” (e.g., $5K in MRR or a certain number of paying users) to stay focused and intentional.

Aim for early profitability

Not every startup needs outside capital to grow. If your product has a clear market and low overhead, focus on reaching profitability quickly.

When your company can fund its own growth, you retain more ownership and have more control over how the business evolves. Profitability also gives you more leverage if you decide to raise capital later on.

Tip: If you’re choosing between startup ideas, consider prioritizing the one with a faster path to revenue.

Final thought

The VC industry is changing, but that doesn’t mean building a successful startup is out of reach. If anything, this shift is encouraging founders to build more focused, resilient companies.

By exploring alternative funding paths, you may end up with more ownership, more control and a stronger business in the long run.