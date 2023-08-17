Why Is Your Job So Terrible? A Wharton Professor Explains. We're in a new professional era — and the outlook isn't good.
Key Takeaways
- Real wages are declining, job insecurity is increasing and retirement incomes aren't guaranteed.
- Wharton professor Peter Cappelli says companies are prioritizing financial accounting over employees.
If you feel undervalued at your company, you're not alone.
Sixty percent of employees said they were "emotionally detached" at work, 19% admitted to being downright miserable, and just 33% reported feeling engaged, according to Gallup's State of the Global Workforce: 2022 report.
Part of the problem?
