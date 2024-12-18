If your brand hasn't yet embraced influencer marketing, the time is now. It's not just a trend — it's a proven strategy that can elevate your brand, build trust and drive growth. Yes, even for your business.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Influencer marketing has come a long way from its roots, when makeup tutorials and viral dance challenges dominated the space. Today, this powerful strategy is being embraced across industries, from small businesses and hybrid brands to enterprise giants looking to build trust and drive growth.

As decision-makers, consumers, and entrepreneurs increasingly look to trusted voices for insights, influencer marketing has evolved into a cornerstone of modern business strategy. Whether you're selling SaaS solutions, apparel, or a revolutionary fintech app, the right influencer partnership can help you connect with your audience in ways traditional advertising can't.

The rise of influencer marketing for all businesses

Influencer marketing isn't just a DTC play anymore — it's a must-have for brands in every space. 85% of B2B marketers now incorporate influencers into their strategies, from local small businesses to global corporations. The reason is simple: trust.

Audiences trust recommendations from people they follow, and that trust extends to the brands those influencers endorse. This credibility is invaluable for entrepreneurs trying to build their brands and for companies looking to scale.

And it's not just about awareness. Over 61% of companies with strong influencer programs saw increases in sales, brand reputation and customer retention. The direct link between influencer engagement and tangible results makes this a powerful tool for businesses of any size.

How influencers help businesses stand out

The reality is that decision-makers are doing most of their research before they even talk to a sales rep. This is where influencers shine. They break down complex products, showcase creative use cases, and share authentic experiences that resonate with audiences.

For small businesses: Micro-influencers can highlight niche products, like a boutique clothing store partnering with a local fashion influencer.

Micro-influencers can highlight niche products, like a boutique clothing store partnering with a local fashion influencer. For DTC brands: Influencers create compelling, relatable content that humanizes your product, like a fitness influencer demonstrating new workout gear.

Influencers create compelling, relatable content that humanizes your product, like a fitness influencer demonstrating new workout gear. For B2B companies: Industry experts can simplify technical solutions with engaging demos or thought leadership that positions your brand as a trusted authority.

The result? Influencers meet your audience where they are, making your brand more approachable (or aspirational, depending on the influencer) and your overall message more impactful.

Expanding beyond LinkedIn

LinkedIn has long been the go-to platform for non-DTC influencer marketing, and for good reason — it's where decision-makers network and make business decisions. But LinkedIn is evolving.

Recently, the platform began testing a TikTok-style reel video format called "Videos for You," creating an opportunity for more influencer-friendly, short-form content. This shift could offer brands a more dynamic, engaging way to connect with their audience and allow influencers to showcase thought leadership and product demos in quick, digestible clips.

Of course, LinkedIn isn't the only platform making waves in marketing. More brands are branching out to platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where short-form video content is exploding in popularity. Companies like Adobe and monday.com have tapped influencers on TikTok to showcase real-world use cases of their tools.

These aren't your typical "corporate" campaigns, but they work. By making their software relatable — and even fun — these brands are connecting with new audiences in meaningful ways.

It's no surprise that video is becoming such a powerful tool — 73% of buyers are willing to spend over $50,000 through a fully digital sales process. If short-form video content can catalyze major deals, why wouldn't you want an influencer leading the charge?

Why micro-influencers matter more than ever

Here's where things get really interesting. You don't need to partner with someone who has millions of followers to make an impact. In fact, micro-influencers—those with smaller, highly engaged followings—are often more effective in most industries. These influencers are subject matter experts, not celebrities, and they've built trust in their respective fields. A software engineer with 10,000 LinkedIn followers might have more influence over your target audience than a TikTok star with 10 million followers ever could.

Take IBM, for instance. The tech giant runs an ongoing employee advocacy program where employees act as influencers, sharing insights and promoting IBM products across their social networks. This approach brings authenticity to the brand while building trust through real-world, first-hand experience.

HubSpot and Salesforce both leveraged influencers to amplify their flagship events, INBOUND and Connections, respectively. HubSpot partnered with notable figures like Neil Patel and Reese Witherspoon to boost attendance through social posts, keynotes, and workshops, resulting in 12K in-person attendees and 100K online viewers. Similarly, Salesforce's Connections 2023 tapped cross-industry influencers, including Marc Benioff and Reid Hoffman, to attract a broader audience, achieving a 35% increase in attendance and 12 million online mentions. Both brands exemplify how influencer collaboration can enhance event reach and engagement.

What this means for Entrepreneurs

As we move into 2025, the role of influencers, especially in non-traditional industries, will only grow. Buyers are evolving, and so are their expectations. They want more than a product pitch — they want to see how your product works, how it fits into their business and why they should trust you. Influencers are uniquely positioned to deliver that message.

So, if your brand hasn't yet embraced influencer marketing, the time is now. It's not just a trend — it's a proven strategy that can elevate your brand, build trust, and drive growth. Yes, even for your business.