Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Private aviation is expanding beyond the ultra-wealthy by positioning itself as a time-saving tool.

Experience and personalization — not just transportation — are driving demand.

In an era where convenience is king, people are constantly looking for the easiest ways to travel, even if it means spending a few extra dollars. For most, flying private has never even been in consideration. But when you take a closer look, you’ll see it’s not just billionaire celebrities skipping the TSA lines.

“There are over 5,000 airports in the U.S., and only about 10% are served by commercial airlines,” says Paul Kloet, EVP of sales and marketing at private aviation company Jet Linx. “Take a busy executive who needs to get to three places in a day, maybe one is in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and another is in the middle of Pennsylvania. Trying to do that through commercial airports is nearly impossible.”

Taking personalization to new heights

That’s where Jet Linx comes in. Founded in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1999, the company has built a fleet of more than 100 aircraft, operating out of Jet Linx’s exclusive private terminals across the country, all fully managed by the company for its members.

The price point is steep — customers can opt for a $17,500 membership fee or a $250,000 deposit — but with that money, you can buy your way out of the TSA line and book flights on 24-hour notice without concern. If one plane fails, the nationwide network guarantees availability for Jet Card members, with backups waiting in the wings.

“Some people would rather have the money,” Kloet says. “Others know exactly what their travel budget is for the year and how to allocate it. Businesses, especially, are very good with that.”

Plus, with the extra costs come extra amenities. Jet Linx makes a point of learning everything about its customers, from their favorite food to their College football team of choice.

VP Nicole Swickle describes the company as “customer-obsessed,” noting that it has a discerning clientele with high expectations. This can mean anything from an in-flight wine-tasting menu to a chef-catered steak-and-lobster dinner to an Indiana football-themed plane interior.

Fueled by sports

Major sporting events are a key driver of Jet Linx’s business, accounting for roughly 10% of total flight activity, according to Swickle. She points to tentpole moments like the Masters, the Super Bowl, Formula 1 races, the College Football Playoff and the Kentucky Derby as consistent demand drivers.

“Events like the Masters and Super Bowl are cultural moments,” Swickle says. “People show up to host, connect, and celebrate. The weekend starts the second our clients leave the house,” Swickle says. “We care about everything from where they stay, how they get there, to who they’re with. We want the experience to be worth talking about on Monday morning.”

During peak events like the Masters and Kentucky Derby, Jet Linx sees flight volume surge 5–10x. Private landings at Augusta Regional Airport — home to the iconic Augusta National Golf Club — are up 35% from 2019 to 2025.

“People aren’t one-dimensional,” Swickle adds. “They travel for business, but they also know how to rally when their team makes it to a big game.”

“I think as people take a closer look at how they spend their time, and the issues that can come with not using a service like this, they realize it’s just not worth it,” adds Kloet. “It comes down to opportunity cost: missing that meeting, not making that dinner, and leaving those important moments up to factors outside your control, where you’re not the priority. That’s a risk many aren’t willing to take.”