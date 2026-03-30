Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Culture drives behavior under pressure, not job descriptions or organizational structure.

Differentiation comes from shared conviction, disciplined trade-offs and adaptive thinking.

The GWC concept (Gets it. Wants it. Capacity to do it.) from Traction by Gino Wickman is positioned as a practical mechanism for determining whether someone belongs in a role. It promises clarity and decisiveness. If a person understands the job, genuinely desires the responsibilities and has the ability and bandwidth to execute, they remain in the seat. If not, they move out.

As an operational filter, this logic is efficient. As a foundation for building culture and business differentiation, it is insufficient.

GWC measures compatibility with structure. Culture determines how structure behaves under pressure. That distinction is not semantic; it is strategic. Organizations do not differentiate because people comprehend their job descriptions. They differentiate because people share a disciplined belief about where the company competes, why it matters and how it chooses to win.

A company can be filled with people who “get it” and still suffer from diluted positioning, reactive decision-making and inconsistent customer experiences. Execution competence does not guarantee strategic coherence.

In fact, a workforce optimized for role compliance can accelerate misalignment if the underlying strategy lacks clarity.

The first limitation of GWC is that it reinforces the current design of the organization. The seat is treated as fixed. The individual is evaluated against it. This stabilizes operations. It also institutionalizes assumptions embedded in that seat.

If your market is shifting, your competitive advantage is eroding, or your customer expectations are evolving, the role itself may require redesign. GWC does not challenge the shape of the seat. It protects it.

Differentiation requires people who question the structure when it constrains strategy. It requires individuals who can identify when a role, process or metric is reinforcing comfort rather than competitive advantage. “Gets it” frequently becomes shorthand for agreement with prevailing logic. “Wants it” can favor those who are comfortable within existing constraints. “Capacity” often emphasizes output and workload over adaptability and strategic range.

None of these dimensions assesses whether a person sharpens the company’s strategic position.

Culture shapes strategy under pressure

Culture is not built on comprehension, it is built on conviction. Conviction about which customers to prioritize and which to decline. Conviction about what value the company will uniquely deliver. Conviction about which trade-offs are necessary to protect that value. Those convictions drive behavior when ambiguity rises and pressure increases.

GWC does not measure conviction. It measures alignment to predefined expectations.

When leaders rely heavily on GWC, they gain managerial efficiency. The criteria are clear. The decision rule is clean. Conversations are simplified. But differentiation does not emerge from simplified management. It emerges from disciplined leadership willing to interrogate assumptions.

Leaders building differentiated organizations ask different questions. Does this person deepen our strategic clarity? Do they reinforce the behaviors required to execute that clarity? Do they elevate the thinking of the team? Do they challenge us when we drift? These are evaluative judgments that extend beyond whether someone understands and desires a role.

GWC ignores future-state capability

Another risk embedded in GWC is temporal bias. It evaluates individuals against present-state requirements. It does not test for future-state capability. Strategy is dynamic. Markets evolve. Competitive advantages decay. Organizations that treat roles as static containers will eventually find themselves optimized for a market that no longer exists.

A differentiated culture invests in adaptive capacity. It looks for individuals who can evolve as the strategy evolves. It assesses not only whether someone can perform today’s tasks, but whether they can interpret emerging signals and adjust accordingly. Capacity, in this context, is not simply time and skill; it is cognitive flexibility and willingness to rethink established patterns.

Culture, when intentionally designed, becomes strategic infrastructure. It accelerates adoption of new priorities because people understand the underlying rationale. It reduces friction in trade-offs because decisions align with shared principles. It strengthens resilience because behavior reflects deeply held beliefs rather than temporary directives. This infrastructure does not arise from seat fit alone.

Competence remains necessary. A differentiated organization does not tolerate mediocrity in execution. But competence is baseline, not advantage. The companies that stand apart evaluate whether individuals amplify the strategy. They examine whether people influence how the organization interprets the market, allocates resources and protects its positioning.

This is where GWC reaches its limit. It ensures the right person occupies the seat as currently defined. It does not ensure that the seat itself supports a defensible strategy. It does not ensure that the person in that seat reinforces a shared belief system strong enough to withstand competitive pressure.

If your objective is operational steadiness, GWC provides structure. It reduces ambiguity in personnel decisions. It supports accountability within a defined model. But if your objective is to build a culture that becomes a competitive advantage, you must move beyond role compatibility.

You must design for belief alignment, disciplined trade-offs and adaptive capacity. You must evaluate whether people challenge complacency, strengthen conviction and elevate collective performance. You must treat culture with the same rigor applied to financial planning and strategic road mapping.

Differentiation is not the outcome of well-managed seats. It is the outcome of aligned conviction expressed through consistent behavior. It requires leaders willing to question not only who sits in the seat, but whether the seat itself advances the strategy required to win.

GWC simplifies management. Building a differentiated culture requires something more demanding — strategic clarity, behavioral discipline and leadership willing to design culture intentionally rather than inherit it passively.