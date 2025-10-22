Why the Next Era of Branding Belongs to Those Who Show Up

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Purpose is no longer a differentiator. Every brand has a “why.”

Community is the new currency.

The future belongs to brands that are felt, not just seen.

For years, purpose was the sacred word in business. “Start with why” became a movement. Every brand raced to define its mission and plaster it across a sleek landing page.

But in 2025, that purpose-driven playbook has lost its magic. Purpose is still necessary, but no longer sufficient.

We’ve entered what I call the Age of Presence — where showing up is the ultimate differentiator.

It’s not about having the cleverest slogan or the most inspiring manifesto anymore. It’s about embodied connection — the brands that step into the real world, shake hands, host experiences and create community.

The future of branding will be won by those who understand that trust isn’t declared — it’s demonstrated.

From mission statements to shared moments

Purpose answers why you exist. Presence answers how you show up.

When a brand shows up — literally and figuratively — it signals more than intent. It conveys care, empathy and courage. And in a time of widespread digital fatigue, that physicality matters more than ever.

We are craving texture, contact and humanity. That’s why experiential marketing, networking events and community-driven retreats are exploding across industries — from beauty to tech, from luxury to wellness.

The rise of experiential marketing

Experiential marketing is no longer a sideshow tactic. It’s becoming the core theater where brands prove who they are.

In 2024, according to multiple industry reports, more than 70% of marketers increased spending on live activations, citing higher emotional engagement and long-tail social impact than traditional digital ads.

But the goal isn’t spectacle — it’s substance.

Mercedes-Benz, for instance, has reimagined what luxury events can be. Their global experiential strategy — from “Mercedes me” lounges to philanthropy-driven networking events — brings customers together around culture, design, and purpose. The brand’s energy becomes something you can walk into, not just scroll past.

Samsung did something similar with Samsung 837 in New York City, a physical hub for innovation, art and connection. It’s part showroom, part creative laboratory — a place to experience the brand’s identity through immersive programming rather than traditional retail.

And even in the B2B and tech world, brands are catching on. Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, recently hosted the Claude Café — a limited-time, community pop-up that drew thousands of visitors. The goal wasn’t to sell software; it was to humanize AI through conversation and coffee.

The return of retreats: Business, wellness, and the new inner work

Among business leaders, retreat culture is booming.

Once reserved for yoga enthusiasts and spiritual seekers, retreats are now boardroom essentials — blending strategy with self-work. They offer something most executives have lost: time to think, connect and breathe.

Remedy Place, a “social wellness club” founded by Dr. Jonathan Leary, has turned self-care into a status symbol. Members gather for ice baths, breathwork and conversation — where networking feels more like healing.

At Hollyhock Leadership Institute in British Columbia, founders and executives attend immersive programs that fuse leadership development with nature, mindfulness, and creativity. These aren’t spa getaways; they’re incubators for renewed purpose.

And then there’s the more radical wave: plant medicine retreats like Beckley Retreats and Apotheosis. Once taboo, these experiences are being rebranded as “expanded consciousness” for executives. Set in legal jurisdictions like Jamaica or the Netherlands, they’re marketed as environments for emotional reset, trauma integration, and deeper leadership presence.

Community as the new currency

In the 2010s, we measured success by follower counts. In the 2020s, it’s about community depth. Brands are realizing that cultivating belonging — not broadcasting — is the more sustainable growth engine.

The Black Beauty Club, for example, built its foundation around in-person events celebrating culture, identity, and empowerment. It isn’t just selling products; it’s nurturing a movement.

House Party, Inc., one of the earliest pioneers in experiential marketing, has revived its model for a new era — turning customers into hosts who bring people into brand worlds through small-group gatherings. It’s a quiet revolution in peer-to-peer influence.

And even in corporate settings, business networking groups are shifting tone. Instead of cold conferences and transactional mixers, companies are sponsoring intimate salons and micro-retreats where shared values — not job titles — are the connective tissue.

The message is clear: the community is the brand.

Why leaders are craving presence

We live in a paradox. Technology has never been more powerful — yet connection has never felt more fragile. AI can write emails, scale personalization and even mimic empathy. But it can’t replace the felt sense of being in a room with someone who listens, understands, and cares.

That’s why presence is emerging as the new business advantage.

Presence grounds leaders. It builds trust. It transforms brands from abstract missions into embodied movements. The leaders who will win the next decade aren’t just the ones who can speak their purpose — they’re the ones who live it, breathe it, and show up for it.

Experiential isn’t a marketing trend; it’s a cultural correction. As our digital worlds get louder, the brands that connect in genuine, human ways will resonate most deeply. The question for every leader to be asking themselves right now is simple:

Where can our brand show up in our customers’ real lives?

It might be a dinner.

A retreat.

A repair shop.

A local event.

A safe space for reflection.

Because the next era of branding isn’t about being seen everywhere. It’s about being felt somewhere.

Purpose made people believe in your why. Presence will make them believe in you.

In the Age of Presence, the most powerful marketing strategy of all is simply showing up.