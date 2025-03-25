From slow connections to outdated contracts, bad infrastructure is a silent revenue killer. Here's how to identify and fix these costly problems before they impact your bottom line.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're like most business owners, you don't think about your company's network infrastructure until something goes wrong.

That's a mistake.

Bad networks are like slow leaks in a sinking ship — silent, persistent and expensive. They don't just cause occasional frustration for employees. They drag down productivity, inflate costs and quietly put businesses at a disadvantage.

I've spent years fixing telecom inefficiencies for companies that had no idea how much money they were losing. They assumed their networks were fine because emails were sent, calls were connected and systems mostly worked. But under the surface, they were bleeding revenue every single day.

It's easy to see the cost of a bad marketing campaign or a failed product launch. But few leaders stop to think about the cost of a slow, unreliable, or overpriced network. According to a Uptime Institute report, more than half of all IT outages are caused by network failures. And downtime isn't just an inconvenience — it's expensive.

If your network infrastructure is outdated, inefficient or poorly managed, your business is losing money. And if you're not actively fixing it, you're paying for it in ways you can't even see.

Related: Preparing the IT Infrastructure For the Next Era of Cyberattacks

Why infrastructure problems go unnoticed

Most infrastructure problems don't make headlines. They don't announce themselves with a full system failure or a catastrophic event. Instead, they creep in gradually, hiding in plain sight.

A slow internet connection makes customer service agents less efficient. A lagging CRM causes sales reps to miss key follow-ups. A call center with poor network reliability leads to frustrated customers. These aren't isolated incidents — they're everyday drains on performance.

Another problem is that many companies are locked into outdated telecom contracts. Businesses often sign multi-year agreements with service providers and never revisit them. Over time, those contracts become money pits, filled with unnecessary fees, inflated pricing, and services the company no longer needs. But because the network still functions, no one questions the cost.

IT teams often get the blame when there's a major problem, but most infrastructure issues stem from leadership decisions. When businesses cut costs, network improvements are often the first thing on the chopping block. The result? Companies run critical systems on aging hardware, rely on outdated software, and fail to invest in the infrastructure that supports long-term growth.

The reality is that most networks were designed for a business that existed 10 years ago. Technology moves fast, but many companies are still operating with the same connectivity they had before the cloud, remote work, and AI-powered automation changed everything.

Related: How to Cultivate a People-First, Tech-Positive Culture

The real cost of bad networks

If you've ever been frustrated by a slow-loading website or a dropped Zoom call, you already know how bad connectivity impacts daily work. But the financial toll is even worse.

Research shows that inefficient networks lead to wasted payroll hours, lost revenue opportunities, and unnecessary operational costs. Employees spend time waiting for applications to load instead of working. IT departments are forced to troubleshoot issues that shouldn't exist. Customers get frustrated when they can't reach a business reliably.

Beyond internal inefficiencies, bad networks directly impact a company's bottom line. E-commerce businesses lose potential buyers if pages take too long to load. Financial firms can't afford even a second of downtime when processing transactions. Healthcare providers rely on real-time data to make critical decisions—when networks fail, lives can be at risk.

Despite all this, most business leaders assume their network is "good enough." They don't measure the cost of slowdowns, connection drops, or outdated contracts. But whether they measure it or not, they're paying for it.

How to Fix It Before It Costs You More

Fixing network inefficiencies doesn't mean scrapping everything and starting over. In fact, most companies can make significant improvements with targeted fixes.

The first step is an infrastructure audit. Businesses should review their telecom contracts, data costs, and network performance metrics to identify waste. Most companies will find they're overpaying for outdated services or redundant features. Renegotiating contracts alone can lead to significant savings.

Upgrading outdated equipment is another immediate win. Routers, switches, and security appliances over five years old often create bottlenecks that slow down operations. Even modest hardware upgrades can improve speed, reduce downtime, and increase security.

Shifting more network operations to the cloud can also create long-term efficiencies. The cloud-based infrastructure allows businesses to scale more flexibly, improve security, and reduce reliance on expensive on-premise hardware. Companies that resist cloud migration often end up spending more on maintenance and outdated systems.

Automation is another major opportunity. Many businesses still rely on manual network management, requiring IT teams to make adjustments that AI-powered systems could easily handle. Automated network optimization can improve speed, reduce errors, and free up IT resources for more strategic work.

Finally, redundancy matters. A single point of failure in a network can cripple operations when something goes wrong. Businesses should invest in backup connections, load balancing, and failover systems to reduce the risk of costly downtime.

Related: Your Documents Aren't Safe. Here Are the Best Practices for Document Security

The bottom line

Bad infrastructure is an invisible problem — until it becomes a crisis. Businesses that take a proactive approach to fixing inefficiencies before they cause damage gain a massive competitive advantage.

I built 46 Labs because I saw companies suffering from outdated networks that held them back without them even realizing it. The ones that fixed their infrastructure didn't just save money—they unlocked new growth opportunities, better customer experiences, and more productive teams.

The companies that ignore their infrastructure will pay for it in lost revenue, wasted time, and frustrated employees. The ones that fix it will win.

So the question is: are you investing in your infrastructure, or is it quietly costing you money?