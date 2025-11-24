How I Turned a Life of Pain Into Purpose and Built a Multi-state Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Turning adversity into leadership means embracing authenticity and building loyalty through empathy, not just authority.

Creating a company culture with soul and integrity is crucial to sustainable scaling and impact, not just workloads.

Entrepreneurship is deeply personal; leveraging your unique past and ensuring emotional well-being are keys to success.

Growing up in South Los Angeles, I didn’t dream of being a CEO. I dreamed of survival. When you’re surrounded by poverty, violence and limited options, “entrepreneurship” sounds like a foreign word. But later, I learned that the same grit it takes to survive can build an empire — if you learn how to turn pain into purpose.

Today, I run a multi-state human-services company and host a social-impact podcast called The Giovanne Show. But the lessons that got me here weren’t found in textbooks. They were learned on cracked sidewalks, in shelters and in the middle of grief.

Here are three things I’ve learned that every entrepreneur — especially those building purpose-driven businesses — should know.

1. Leadership starts where you broke

When I first became a leader, I tried to lead from perfection. I wanted my staff to see a strong, unshakable boss. What I didn’t understand was that authenticity builds more loyalty than authority ever will.

Early in my company’s journey, I lost my mother during the pandemic. It broke me. But being honest about that pain changed everything. My transparency made room for my team to show up as humans, not just employees. Productivity went up, and turnover went down.

Lesson: The place that broke you can become the foundation that builds others — if you stop hiding it.

For readers building teams: Hold one meeting this month that isn’t about numbers. Ask your people what’s heavy for them. You’ll discover that empathy is a performance strategy.

Related: Are You Leading With Your Heart? Here’s What Leaders Need Now More Than Ever

2. Systems without soul will collapse

I used to think scaling meant more spreadsheets, more meetings, more data. But when you’re serving vulnerable people — or leading any mission-driven organization — scaling without soul just multiplies dysfunction.

At Mysti’s Adult & Family Services, we built our operational model around care and accountability. Every process starts with one question: “How does this serve the person at the center?” That single filter keeps our systems human.

Entrepreneurs often spend years designing customer funnels and automation before they ever design the experience of being part of their company. But culture is also a system — and if you don’t architect it intentionally, it will build itself, usually in ways you don’t like.

Lesson: Build systems that feed your people’s humanity, not just their workload. Otherwise, you’ll scale stress, not impact.

3. Don’t chase influence — build integrity

In the social-media age, influence feels like currency. Followers, likes, partnerships — it all seems to equal success. But influence without integrity is a short-term loan with high interest.

When The Giovanne Show started gaining traction, I received messages from celebrities, influencers and sponsors. It would’ve been easy to chase exposure. Instead, I focused on alignment. If the collaboration didn’t match my mission — leadership, healing and social reform — I passed.

That decision protected my credibility. Months later, Grammy-winning artist T-Boz of TLC publicly co-signed our platform. That validation came not because I chased influence, but because I stayed authentic.

Lesson: In business and media, integrity is the real influencer. The right partnerships will always find alignment with consistency, not clout.

4. Entrepreneurship is emotional work

We talk a lot about scaling companies but rarely about scaling character. Entrepreneurship will stretch your emotional bandwidth more than your financial one. If you don’t have a grounding practice — faith, therapy, mentorship — the pressure will eat you alive.

I’ve learned that the most underrated business strategy is stillness. You can’t innovate if you’re always reacting.

Try this: Schedule “CEO silence hours.” No calls, no meetings, no screens. Think. Breathe. Reflect. Every major breakthrough I’ve had — from restructuring my company to launching the podcast — came from silence, not hustle.

5. Your past is not your disqualification — it’s your differentiator

I used to hide where I came from. I thought professionalism meant pretending I didn’t know struggle. But the truth is, every entrepreneur’s real advantage is perspective. The neighborhood that taught me survival also taught me negotiation, innovation and risk management — I just didn’t know those words back then.

Now, when I speak to new founders or social entrepreneurs, I remind them: You don’t have to sound corporate to be credible. You just have to be consistent.

Lesson: Let your story be your strategy. The same streets, setbacks or seasons that shaped you can help someone else build differently.

Related: 10 Storytelling Strategies That Make Startups Impossible to Ignore

Final thought

Entrepreneurship isn’t just about products or profits. It’s about creating structures that outlive your pain.

Whether you’re launching a tech startup, a nonprofit or a neighborhood business, remember this: Healing is a business model. When you build from truth, you build something that lasts.