The Impact of 7 Female CEOs' School Performance on Their Career Trajectories These successful CEOs know a thing or two about leading a company and how their school performance contributed to their success.
Key Takeaways
- Learn what majors and backgrounds helped these CEOs go from classroom to boardroom.
- In a historically male-dominated position, these bright businesswomen know the meaning of success.
- Subscribers can quickly cross reference the list of top companies currently run by women and see similarities to their own backgrounds.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Education is a vital tool for entering the business world. Regardless of the industry, the impact of good school performance can transform your future, letting you become a CEO.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:
- Unlimited access, including premium content
- No ads
- Subscription to Entrepreneur magazine
- Four free e-books a year
- Subscriber-only events with our experts