What happens when a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, a synthetic biology expert, and a world-renowned cancer researcher team up? They create Earli—a startup rewriting the rules of cancer detection and treatment.

For this week's episode of The Founder CEO, I had the honor of speaking with Cyriac Roeding, co-founder of Earli, a company on the cutting edge of cancer research. Together with his brilliant co-founders—Dr. David Suhy, a synthetic biology expert, and the late Dr. Sanjiv Sam Gambhir, a Stanford cancer research pioneer—Cyriac is on a mission to make cancer detectable and treatable earlier than ever before.

Their story is a testament to the power of blending science, technology, and entrepreneurial grit to tackle humanity's toughest challenges.

Meet the Founders

Cyriac Roeding: A serial entrepreneur and Silicon Valley veteran, Cyriac is best known for founding Shopkick, an app that revolutionized retail engagement. After selling Shopkick for $250 million, Cyriac sought a new challenge—one that would impact lives on a deeper level. He brought business acumen, startup experience, and unrelenting vision to Earli.

Dr. David Suhy: With decades of experience in synthetic biology and gene therapy, David serves as Earli's Chief Scientific Officer. Known for his groundbreaking work in creating novel genetic platforms, David brought the technical expertise needed to turn Earli's bold idea into reality.

Dr. Sanjiv Sam Gambhir: A globally renowned cancer researcher and visionary at Stanford University, Sam had dedicated his life to early cancer detection and treatment. His groundbreaking contributions to molecular imaging inspired Earli's foundational technology. Sam's personal loss—losing his teenage son to cancer—made the mission deeply personal for him.

The Birth of Earli

In 2016, Cyriac read a magazine article about Sam Gambhir's work and his heartbreaking story of losing his son to cancer. Deeply moved, he reached out to Sam, leading to a series of conversations about the state of cancer detection and how it could be improved. The two soon teamed up with David Suhy, whose expertise in synthetic biology added the final piece to the puzzle.

The trio's shared vision? To stop chasing cancer's natural mutations and instead engineer synthetic biomarkers that make cancer easier to detect and treat.

Rewriting Cancer's Rules

Earli's technology is a game-changer. Instead of relying on nature's biomarkers—an approach that has struggled with cancer's constant mutations—Earli engineers synthetic biomarkers directly within cancer cells. This revolutionary platform can detect cancer earlier and more accurately, while also turning tumors into therapeutic targets.

"It's like flipping a switch inside the cancer," Cyriac explained. "We tell the cancer what to do—whether it's to reveal itself for imaging or to produce proteins that trigger the immune system to attack it."

This dual application for both diagnostics and therapeutics makes Earli a one-of-a-kind innovation in cancer care.

Overcoming Challenges

The road to building Earli's platform wasn't easy. It took six years of rigorous research, testing, and collaboration to refine their synthetic biomarker system.

The team analyzed over 20,000 cancer samples, conducted thousands of experiments, and navigated countless setbacks. Their breakthrough moment came when they shifted focus from specific genetic mutations to the downstream effects of cancer, like rapid cell proliferation. With this approach, they achieved 98% accuracy in detecting lung cancer and distinguishing it from benign growths.

But the journey was about more than just science. After losing Sam to cancer in 2020, the mission became even more personal. "Sam's legacy is at the heart of what we do," Cyriac shared. "We're not just building a company—we're carrying his vision forward."

What's Next for Earli?

With $60 million in funding and groundbreaking technology, Earli is preparing for human clinical trials, starting with lung cancer—the deadliest form of cancer worldwide. The team also plans to expand their platform to other types of cancer and explore its therapeutic applications.

David Suhy is leading efforts to optimize the genetic platform, while Cyriac focuses on scaling the company and securing partnerships. "This isn't just about one disease," Cyriac said. "It's about proving a new way to fight cancer—and opening the door to solutions for other diseases as well."

Lessons in Leadership and Perseverance

For Cyriac, leading Earli has been as much a personal journey as a professional one. "I've learned that the best leaders aren't the ones with all the answers—they're the ones who ask the right questions," he said.

His advice to entrepreneurs? "Work on what matters most. It's easy to chase trends, but the real impact comes from tackling problems that seem impossible. And always surround yourself with people smarter than you."

Earli is more than a company; it's a promise. A promise to Sam, to David, and to every patient and family impacted by cancer. "If Earli wins, everyone wins," Cyriac said. "Because cancer doesn't just affect patients—it affects all of us."

The Power of Collaboration

The story of Cyriac Roeding, David Suhy, and Sanjiv Gambhir is proof that collaboration, innovation, and an unrelenting drive can change the world. Earli is poised to make one of the most significant advancements in cancer care in decades, and their journey reminds us that no challenge is too great when you have the right team—and the right mission.

Their work is a powerful reminder that science and perseverance, when paired with a human touch, can truly transform lives.