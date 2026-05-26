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Key Takeaways You need to address the underlying behaviors and expectations that led to these common phrases being used in the first place.

Your culture needs to match the language used in job descriptions and interviews, which requires consistently examining how your organization actually operates, acknowledging where improvement is needed and coaching leaders to communicate like adults, not dictators.

As a tech career coach, I regularly work with executives who are searching for their next opportunity and trying to filter out toxic company cultures. One of the simplest ways to spot potential red flags is to pay attention to the language organizations use to describe their culture.

Certain phrases may sound harmless on the surface, but in reality, they often reveal how a company has unrealistic expectations about how people should work day-to-day.

If your company regularly uses this language, you might have a culture that is unintentionally pushing away strong talent. Let’s look at some of the common phrases that can raise eyebrows for experienced candidates.

1. Founder’s mindset

As an executive coach, I often hear founders say they want their employees to embrace a “founder’s mindset.” While this may sound inspiring, it’s often unrealistic and can create misaligned expectations.

Are you compensating your employees as if they were a fellow founder? If not, expecting that kind of commitment isn’t realistic. Experienced candidates hear “founder’s mindset” and interpret it as code for “founder-level expectations without founder-level compensation.”

A founder carries a different level of ownership, risk and long-term reward. They have equity, decision-making authority and a direct stake in the upside if the company succeeds. Employees, on the other hand, are employees. They may be deeply committed to the work and the mission, but it is still your company, not theirs.

Instead of expecting a founder’s mindset, focus on setting clear expectations and compensating people fairly for the work you actually hired them to do. Anything more is unrealistic and ultimately unsustainable.

2. Always-on culture

Many companies pride themselves on having an “always-on” culture, but in reality, such an extreme approach is simply not pragmatic. It’s also a recipe for resentment, burnout and poor performance.

Yes, most professionals understand that many companies expect more than a traditional 9-to-5 schedule. However, humans need time to rest and recharge. They’re not computers.

Instead, describe the culture realistically. If your company operates across time zones or countries and early-morning or late-night meetings are common, say that up front in the job description and during interviews. Candidates deserve to know what they’re signing up for. At the same time, be ready to offer employees flexibility so they can adjust their schedules and have time to recharge.

Also, if you’re truly expecting employees to work seven days a week, it’s time for a reality check and recalibration of your expectations. That model isn’t sustainable if you want to attract and retain top talent.

3. Opportunities for growth

This one can be tricky. “Opportunities for growth” sounds positive, but candidates sometimes interpret it as code for being asked to do more work without additional pay. Are you truly creating a career ladder, or are you expecting employees to take on more responsibility without a bigger title or more compensation?

If you’re going to promote growth opportunities, be prepared to back that up. Share clear examples of how employees have advanced within the organization. Outline the mentorship, professional development support and compensation increases that come with expanded scope.

Growth should mean meaningful career progression, not simply more work.

4. Thick skin required

Employees are more productive when companies create work environments that are psychologically safe. Expecting employees to have “thick skin” runs counter to that goal.

What companies often mean when they say “thick skin required” is that leaders are blunt, dismissive or sometimes even disrespectful. It can also signal that leaders lack the emotional intelligence to communicate in ways that consider the needs and perspectives of the listener, which is a basic leadership skill.

If you want to recruit and retain top talent, you can’t simply expect employees to have thick skin. You need to coach leaders to communicate effectively and deliver their messages in ways that are clear, respectful and appropriate for diverse audiences.

Final thoughts on company culture and language

You can’t simply eliminate these phrases and expect your culture to magically bloom. You also need to address the underlying behaviors and expectations that led to them being used in the first place. Otherwise, you’re putting lipstick on a pig and setting yourself up for retention problems when new hires realize you still expect a “founder’s mindset” or “thick skin.” Your language may have changed, but your expectations have not.

Your culture needs to match the language used in job descriptions and interviews. That requires consistently examining how your organization actually operates, acknowledging where improvement is needed and coaching leaders to communicate like adults, not dictators. You’ve got this!