Your strategy isn't stuck because of change resistance, poor communication or a bad plan. It's stuck because of persistent myths.

We love a good story, especially when it keeps us comfortable. In business, these stories often become rationalized myths. They sound like logic, feel like experience, and masquerade as truth. But really, they're just assumptions wrapped in a confident tone.

You've heard them:

"Customers only care about price."

"No one wants to pay for service anymore."

"Our market is too commoditized to differentiate."

"People just don't read emails these days."

What makes these myths dangerous isn't their persistence, it's how we rationalize them. We tell ourselves they're based on data. (A survey from 2018? Please.) We cite competitor behavior. We assume it's "just the way things are." And then we design strategies, products and entire business models around them.

But these myths are born from perceptions. Not facts. Not insights. Just patterns we've gotten used to seeing and explaining away.

Let's start with one of the classics: "Customers just want the lowest price."

A B2B manufacturing client clung to this like a security blanket. Every RFP became a downward spiral of discounting. When asked how they knew price was the only factor, they pointed to lost bids. But after diving into post-mortems with prospects, the real reasons surfaced: unclear value, slow response times and rigid contract terms.

The issue wasn't price. It was perceived value. Prospects didn't see what made this manufacturer better because nothing was communicated that truly differentiated them. They'd accepted the myth and acted accordingly.

When they shifted their focus to flexibility, transparency and proactive support, those things customers wanted but weren't getting, suddenly they weren't the cheapest option. They were the smartest.

Perception is reality, but not always truth

Humans are perception machines. We don't just see the world, we interpret it. In business, we build narratives around what we think customers want, based on our internal views. But customers don't live inside your boardroom, your org chart or your sales targets.

Frustrations, unmet needs and past experiences shape their reality. Which means you can shape perception if you're willing to dig deeper.

Differentiation isn't about being louder. It's about being clearer on what matters. Most businesses try to stand out by tweaking what they already offer, rather than tapping into what customers crave but aren't getting. That gap is where perception shifts and myths start to crumble.

A logistics company once told me, "We're basically a commodity. Everyone moves boxes." They'd convinced themselves that brand didn't matter, experience didn't matter, innovation didn't matter. So, they optimized for efficiency and disappeared into the noise.

When we interviewed their customers, something fascinating emerged. Clients were desperate for visibility. Real-time updates, proactive communication and simplified invoicing. None of the competitors was doing well.

They leaned into this. Invested in client portals. Added human touchpoints. Their messaging shifted from "we move stuff" to "we make sure you know where everything is." Perception changed. They weren't a commodity anymore.

Breaking the myth cycle

Rationalized myths persist because we're listening for confirmation, not contradiction. We validate what we already believe and ignore what feels inconvenient. But strategy isn't about being right. It's about being relevant.

To break the myth cycle:

Listen for gaps, not praise. Ask customers what frustrates them, not just with your company, but with the entire category. Challenge internal dogma. Just because it's always been done that way doesn't mean it still works or ever did. Reframe differentiation. It's not about being "better." It's about offering what no one else is offering in the way your customer truly needs.

Myths are comfortable because they make the world feel predictable. But they're dangerous because they keep you from evolving. The truth is you can't build meaningful differentiation on faulty perceptions. But if you're willing to challenge those myths and the stories you tell yourself, you can find the whitespace your competitors don't even see.

Customers don't always want more. They often want something different. And different is where real value and growth live.

Myths don't linger, they multiply

The problem is myths don't just linger, they multiply. One assumption quietly supports another until you've built an entire strategic house of cards. You stop testing, stop questioning, and start filtering every new idea through the same warped lens. And the real danger is the longer a myth goes unchallenged, the truer it feels.

I've seen companies spend millions chasing an edge that didn't exist, simply because they never bothered to ask customers what they valued. Not in a survey buried in the quarterly report. Not through a sales team's best guesses. But directly, candidly, without the bias of defending past decisions.

Because that's the trap. When your brand, processes and pricing are built on untested beliefs, you're not strategizing, you're gambling.