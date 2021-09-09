Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Some people like to joke about how English majors won't make any money. But that belies a major misconception. You can't succeed in business if you don't know how to write. Writing is a crucially important skill for entrepreneurs in any industry. Just think of how many emails and ads you create to try to reach new customers. If you're a poor writer, you're handicapping your business from the get-go.

If your writing skills need a little help, it's time to check out The Bestselling ProWritingAid Lifetime Subscription Bundle. Valued at $1,899, this subscription is on sale for $179.99 for a short time this Labor Day.

This bundle includes lifetime access to ProWritingAid and ProWritingAid Academy. With more than 2 million customers, ProWritingAid is one of the top digital writing assistants on the market. It's earned 4.7 stars on the Google Play Store and Capterra, 4.4 stars from G2, and was named one of The Best Proofreading Software in 2021 by Kindlepreneur.

All of that is because ProWritingAid is the only platform that offers world-class grammar and style checking as well as in-depth reports to help you strengthen your writing. It doesn't just check your writing, it actively improves it. With AI-powered analysis and hundreds of in-app suggestions, explanations, videos, and quizzes, ProWritingAid makes it easier and fun to make lasting improvements to your writing. You'll get both real-time feedback with thousands of grammar, spelling, and readability improvements, as well as style suggestions, a contextual thesaurus, and much more. It integrates with Microsoft Word and Outlook, Google Docs, Open Office, Scrivener, and Final Draft to make improving your writing a breeze.

Plus, you'll also get access to the self-paced courses, live monthly writing challenges, exclusive training events and workshops, and interviews with bestselling authors offered by ProWritingAid Academy.

Make an investment in your writing skills. Right now, you can get The Bestselling ProWritingAid Lifetime Subscription Bundle for just $179.99 (reg. $1,899) for a short time this Labor Day.

Prices are subject to change.