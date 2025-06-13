In a noisy supplement market filled with hype, Jeff Byers is proving that trust, transparency and a back-to-basics approach to wellness are the future.

I helped launch Momentous over five years ago, and I've witnessed firsthand how the brand does not just talk about integrity, it lives it. But what impresses me more than the products, advisory board and partnerships, is the mindset behind it all. And that starts at the top.

Jeff Byers, the Co-Founder and CEO of Momentous, is not your typical supplement company executive. A former USC and NFL offensive lineman, Jeff is a father of three boys, a values-first leader and someone who is not afraid to pull a top-performing product if the science no longer holds up.

That's exactly what he did with Fadogia, a male hormone support supplement that was bringing in $500,000 per month in revenue.

"When we looked at the body of research during our quarterly review, it just didn't meet our standard anymore," Jeff told me during a recent conversation. "We're not in this to chase every trend. We're here to build trust and offer only what's scientifically sound." Byers explained that it was difficult to rally the team around it because it was going to hurt the business in the short term.

That quality over quantity, science-over-noise mindset is one of the reasons Momentous is rapidly becoming a go-to brand for the world's best athletes, military professionals and everyday high-performers.

With years of experience in the nutrition and supplement industry, I've seen just how messy and misleading this space can be. It's overrun with hype, loose regulations and consumer confusion. Many products make bold claims, but few are backed by true research or certifications that mean anything. "Made in the USA," for instance, often just means "mixed here," not that the ingredients are U.S.-sourced or even clean.

"It's easy to start a supplement company," Jeff says, but "it's hard to do it right." As a former NFL athlete shaped by discipline and setbacks, Jeff shared a powerful mantra from his USC Coach, Pete Carroll, that has become a guiding principle for how he leads today: "Do it better than it's ever been done before."

Jeff's approach is refreshingly clear: focus on foundational products backed by the strongest science - supplements like creatine, protein and omegas, what the brand calls "The Momentous Three™️." These essentials are difficult to get in sufficient amounts from diet alone, and have strong science for supporting lean muscle mass, brain health and long-term performance.

Instead of flooding the market with trendy SKUs, Momentous doubles down on what works, then ensures those products meet the gold standard of NSF certification and label claim accuracy. That's uncommon in a category where what's listed on the bottle isn't always what's inside. "More isn't better," Jeff says. "Better is better."

With that same mindset, the company recently launched "The Women's Three™️"composed of iron+, calcium and vitamin D3 to focus specifically on women's physiology, and this was led by Momentous' Co-Founder and President, Erica Wood and renowned female physiologist, Dr. Stacy Sims.

Jeff is also one of the few leaders in the space who doesn't pretend supplements are magic bullets. I agree with his philosophy that health is behavioral first. Supplements are literally, supplemental. He was quick to point out that the growth of the supplement industry has paralleled the rise in chronic health conditions in the U.S., not the reverse. More supplements have not made us healthier, and it's a driver for why he and his team focus on simplifying, not complicating.

His personal health philosophy is grounded in the 80/20 rule and with consistency driving results. Jeff told me, "If we can help people build better habits around nutrition, sleep and recovery, and then support that with the right tools, we're doing our job."

Pulling a product like Fadogia or NMN (removed two years ago due to updated FDA regulations) isn't easy, especially when those products are high-margin. But Jeff views those decisions as long-term brand investments. He aims to build a brand people can trust - not just because they say the right things, but because they follow through with action. That's what makes Momentous different.

This long-term approach is what allows Momentous to innovate from a place of responsibility. The brand partners with some of the best minds in sports science and medicine, including Dr. Andrew Huberman, Dr. Stacy Sims, Dr. Andy Galpin, Louisa Nicola and others, and develops every product with rigorous testing and intention. Not all certifications are created equal, and Jeff ensures the ones Momentous uses are meaningful.

Jeff's leadership hasn't been without setbacks. One of the most formative periods of his career came after merging Momentous with a prior company. His mantra at the time? "Don't Die!" He now describes it as both their biggest opportunity and biggest mistake.

"We tried to blend two different cultures instead of setting a new direction," he shared. "I was trying to make everyone happy, and when you do that, you make no one happy."

It took six to nine months of rebuilding to get the company aligned again. The lesson he learned is that if you don't set a clear north star, you don't have culture. And without culture, you have confusion.

That clarity has become a hallmark of the brand today. Momentous isn't trying to be all things to all people. It's aiming to be the most trusted performance supplement company in the world — and it's on its way.

Beyond business, Jeff is a father of three and a husband who is deeply committed to showing up at home, not just at work. He puts his phone away in the early evening and prioritizes presence. He explains that the lines blur quickly when you're building a company, and if he's not showing up for his family, nothing else really matters.

That intentionality shows up in the way he leads, too, with transparency, humility and a relentless focus on the mission. In a world where it's tempting to scale fast, chase trends or throw spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks, the former Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers offensive lineman is playing a different game. It's a game rooted in trust, science and human-first leadership. That's what builds legacy brands.

Whether you're building a supplement company or any startup, Jeff's story is a reminder: doing the right thing may not be the fastest path to success, but it may very likely help you build a lasting brand.