More and more people are investing their time and energy into longevity — it's not just living longer, but living happier, healthier and staying productive well past what has been considered "old age." McKinsey reports that up to 60 percent of consumers across health and wellness markets say that healthy aging is a "top" or "very important" priority. The movement has created a boost in the health and wellness businesses, and to get an overview of the longevity supplements space, we spoke with Dr. Luke Winegard, the Chief Operating Officer at Longevity Method.

Entrepreneur: What is driving the current boom in the longevity supplement market?

Dr. Luke Winegard: Growing consumer demand for health and wellness products is creating explosive growth in the longevity supplement market. Scientific advancements and increasing health consciousness are driving this trend, with consumers now focused on "healthspan" — not just how long they live, but how well they live. The pursuit of longevity has moved from being a niche interest of visionaries to becoming mainstream in 2025.

What does "healthspan" mean and why is it important?

Healthspan refers to the period of life spent in good health, free from chronic diseases and disabilities. Today's consumers are concerned not just about adding years to their lives, but making those years healthy, productive, and vital. This represents a cultural shift toward proactive self-optimization where maintaining energy, cognitive sharpness, and resilience is just as important as achieving physical goals.

How popular has longevity become in mainstream culture?

The cultural conversation around longevity has exploded online. Searches for "longevity supplements," "biohacking," and "healthspan" have seen notable growth across major platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Related hashtags such as #Longevity and #Biohacking consistently trend and reach millions of engaged viewers, indicating that living longer and better is now a major lifestyle focus driving global wellness trends.

What are the key longevity compounds and how do they work?

Several compounds are at the forefront of longevity supplementation. They include:

NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide): Helps maintain cellular energy by increasing levels of NAD+, a coenzyme necessary for mitochondrial function. Research by Dr. David Sinclair at Harvard Medical School showed that restoring NAD+ levels in aged mice could reverse aging markers, increase DNA repair, and enhance endurance.

Resveratrol: A polyphenol found in red wine that activates sirtuins proteins involved in cellular repair and metabolic health, especially when taken with NAD+ boosters.

Fisetin and Quercetin: Natural flavonoids that act as senolytics, clearing senescent "zombie" cells that have stopped dividing but haven't died, which can accumulate with age and cause chronic inflammation.

Spermidine: A polyamine that stimulates autophagy — the body's internal "self-clean-up" process of damaged proteins and cellular debris.

What evidence supports the effectiveness of these compounds?

Research has demonstrated promising results for several compounds. Harvard Medical School studies on NMN showed reversal of aging markers in mice. A recent randomized controlled trial published in Nature Communications found that spermidine supplementation improved cardiovascular markers and cognitive function in older adults, suggesting its usefulness in integrated longevity strategies.

What approach are leading brands taking to longevity supplementation?

Forward-thinking brands are taking a whole-system approach to supplement design, recognizing that aging is a complex biological process. Companies like Longevity Method offer formulations that go beyond single-compound solutions, combining clinically validated ingredients that support mitochondrial health, cellular renewal, cognitive function, sleep quality, and hormonal balance. This philosophy treats lifespan and healthspan as interdependent goals requiring precision, synergy, and deep understanding of aging science. We use the best ingredients, at maximum potency and in the right (clinically tested) dosages, while manufacturing according to the highest standards of safety and quality (FSSC 22000 and GMP) in both the US for the North American market, and the Netherlands, from where we serve our European clients.

What does the market outlook look like for longevity supplements?

The market trajectory shows longevity science becoming one of the most dynamic frontiers in the $1.8 trillion wellness industry. McKinsey's 2024 report identifies longevity, personalized nutrition, and preventive health as key areas of consumer-driven growth. There are significant commercial opportunities in product development, personalized health technologies, diagnostics, and beyond.

What are consumers expecting from longevity products today?

Consumer attitudes and behaviors are changing significantly. People want greater control over their health and expect companies to provide effective, science-backed solutions. Clinically proven products are now prioritized over those with purely natural or "clean" claims. Consumers also demand more transparency regarding sourcing, formulation, and efficacy, and they want to start their wellness journeys immediately rather than waiting.

What areas beyond traditional supplementation are becoming important for longevity?

Sleep support, gut health, metabolic optimization, and cognitive resilience are no longer niche topics — they're cornerstones of a modern, longevity-focused lifestyle. The focus has expanded beyond just extending lifespan to encompass energy, cognition, vitality, emotional resilience, and metabolic health as essential components of healthspan.

What's the key message for entrepreneurs and investors interested in this space?

The message is clear and simple: stay focused. Longevity is a rapidly expanding market, not an abstract scientific pursuit. Brands that understand healthspan and see supplements as tools for human optimization are setting new industry standards. The era of living longer and living better isn't coming in the future — it's already here, presenting immediate opportunities for those ready to embrace this revolution.