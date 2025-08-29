5.7 Million People Are Earning $100,000 Or More Without College Degrees — And These 20 Jobs Pay the Best, New Research Reveals Some young Americans are taking a different approach to professional success.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Just 22% of U.S. adults say the cost of a college education is worth it even if people have to take out loans to pay for it, per Pew Research Center.
  • About 9% of U.S. workers without a bachelor's degree are earning at least six figures a year, according to a new study from LendingTree.

The average cost of a college education saw a 60% jump between 2000 and 2022 — with one year's tuition and fees spiking to an average of nearly $15,000.

Only 22% of U.S. adults now say the cost of college is worth it even if people have to take out loans to pay for it, according to recent data from the Pew Research Center.

Naturally, many young Americans are considering alternative paths for professional success and financial security.

Related: These 'AI-Resistant' Jobs Don't Require a College Degree — and Starting Salaries Can Surpass $70,000 a Year

A new study from online lending marketplace LendingTree found that there were 5.7 million full-time, year-round workers in the U.S. without a bachelor's degree making $100,000 or more in 2023 — totaling 9.1% of all workers who didn't graduate with a bachelor's.

"For the longest time, a college degree was a must-have for many jobs," LendingTree chief consumer finance analyst Matt Schulz says. "That's not always the case anymore, and that's great for folks without degrees."

LendingTree's research, which analyzed U.S. Census Bureau 2023 American Community Survey (ACS) five-year estimates microdata, also revealed the 20 occupations that are most likely to pay six-figure salaries without requiring college degrees.

Related: 'Skip the Debt': A $200 Billion AI Company Launches a Fellowship for High School Grads to Avoid the 'Indoctrination' of College

Chief executives and legislators ranked first for occupations with the highest percentage of workers without a bachelor's degree earning six figures, at 63.6%, according to the data.

Architectural and engineering managers (60.9%), software developers (56.5%), sales engineers (56.1%), and computer and information systems managers (53.9%) rounded out the top five, per the study.

Related: These Are the 10 Highest-Paying Jobs That Don't Require a Traditional Degree, According to a New Report

Check out the 20 best-paying occupations where at least 40% of workers without a bachelor's earn six figures, according to LendingTree's analysis:

  1. Chief executives and legislators

  2. Architectural and engineering managers

  3. Software developers

  4. Sales engineers

  5. Computer and information systems managers

  6. Power plant operators, distributors and dispatchers

  7. Elevator installers and repairers

  8. Computer network architects

  9. Computer hardware engineers

  10. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

  11. Information security analysts

  12. Petroleum, mining and geological engineers

  13. Locomotive engineers and operators

  14. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers

  15. Aerospace engineers

  16. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

  17. Air traffic controllers and airfield operations specialists

  18. Sales managers

  19. Nuclear medicine technologists and medical dosimetrists

  20. Other engineers
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Lead From the Top: 5 Core Responsibilities of a CEO

Knowing exactly what the chief executive's role entails is critical for steering a company to success.

By Joel Trammell
Side Hustle

He Spent $36 to Start a Side Hustle. Now the Business Earns 6 Figures a Year — With Just 1-2 Hours of Work a Day: 'Freedom.'

Dennis Tinerino, 39, was working in online sales when he discovered an intriguing earning opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

'What Hoop Did I Not Jump Through to Get That Title?': How Olympian Shaun White Disrupted Winter Sports By Spotting What Everyone Else Missed

Olympic champion Shaun White is changing the very sport he loves. He identified a fragmented tournament system that made life tougher for athletes like himself — so he created his own league.

By John Boitnott
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Data & Recovery

This File Recovery App Might Just Save Your Business One Day, and It's Less Than $35

When you're juggling deadlines and client files, data recovery isn't a luxury—it's a must-have.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

I Studied 233 Millionaires — These Are the 6 Habits That Made Them Rich

Entrepreneurship builds wealth faster than saving — if you master the right habits.

By Tom Corley