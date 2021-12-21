A Better Night’s Sleep Starts with 40 percent off This Memory Foam Mattress

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everybody needs sleep to do their best. But for entrepreneurs, sleep is even more crucial to doing their best work. And where does a great night’s sleep start? On your mattress, of course. If you’re in the market for a new mattress, consider upgrading to the GhostBed® 11″ Memory Foam Cooling Mattress while it’s on sale at 40 percent off for a limited time.

Recommended by Consumer Reports 2020, GhostBed is a tech-savvy mattress that will easily fit on any box spring foundation, slatted frame, or adjustable frame. (Your fitted sheets won’t be an issue, either.) GhostBed is a memory foam mattress designed to provide comfort and support for every type of sleeper. After years of R&D, GhostBed’s experts developed a mattress that conforms to your body, aligns your spine, and gives you elite support for a good night’s sleep every single night.

The GhostBed is made of four layers. The first is a smooth, soft cover made with a durable blend of viscose and polyester. The second is a 1.5-inch Aerated Latex Foam layer that pulls heat away from the body for a cooler sleep. Third, is a 2-inch Gel Memory Foam layer created with larger cells than traditional memory foam to facilitate the transfer of heat away from the first layer. Finally, a 7.5-inch High-Density Base supports spinal alignment without being excessively hard. It’s a complete sleep system to help you rest up and feel your best every day.

Get a good night’s sleep. Right now, you can get a Queen GhostBed® 11″ Memory Foam Cooling Mattress for 40 percent off $1,295 at $770.99. Upgrade to a King for 40 percent off $1,575 at $937.99, or get a Split King and adjustable base for 45 percent off $4,788 at $2,585.99.

