Automate Your Job Search and Triple Your Interviews for Just $39

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The average corporate job posting receives 250 applications, making it increasingly difficult for qualified professionals to stand out, LinkedIn’s Global Talent Trends report says. However, you can significantly increase your chances of landing interviews by automating your job applications. You can do this throughout the rest of your career with a lifetime subscription to LoopCV’s Premium for only $39.

Turn hours of daily applications into minutes

LoopCV Premium connects to more than 30 job platforms, including LinkedIn, Indeed, Monster Jobs, and Dice. The system searches for positions matching your criteria across all platforms simultaneously, then automatically applies on your behalf or gives you one-click manual control. This consolidation can save a great deal of time while maximizing reach.

The platform applies to up to 300 positions a month and manages up to 50 different job title searches at a time. You can set specific parameters for job titles, locations and company preferences. The advanced filtering system lets you exclude certain companies or focus on remote opportunities anywhere in the world, which is particularly valuable for anyone seeking flexible work arrangements or targeting specific industries.

An automated email outreach feature identifies recruiter contact information and sends personalized messages using customizable templates. This proactive approach helps you stand out from candidates who only submit applications through standard portals. For professionals in competitive fields, direct recruiter contact can make the difference between getting noticed and getting lost in the pile.

You can even optimize your resume performance by using the CV Builder and A/B testing features to track which versions generate the most responses. The platform collects statistics on email open rates, company replies and resume effectiveness. This data-driven approach allows you to continuously improve your application materials based on real results rather than guesswork.

The LinkedIn Apply extension streamlines applications on the platform where many professional opportunities appear first. High-priority application processing ensures your submissions reach employers quickly. Custom email addresses maintain a professional appearance throughout your outreach efforts.

Get a lifetime subscription to the LoopCV Premium Plan for just $39.

StackSocial prices subject to change.