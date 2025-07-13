Learn Up to 56 Languages for Just $35

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are five times more likely to favor flexibility than the potential to generate profits, according to business insurance specialist Embroker. So, if you're planning to expand your business internationally or you enjoy working remotely from anywhere, it would be very handy to develop conversational skills in the foreign language of your choice.

Lucky for you, a lifetime subscription to all 56 languages in Qlango Language Learning is available through July 20 for only $34.97, which is 71% off the original $119.99 subscription price.

Not everyone learns the same way, and Qlango adapts to the way you learn best by letting you choose from multiple-choice style, words or sentences, matching, translation, dictation and more. You can also learn at a pace that is best for your lifestyle; simply set a weekly goal that suits your schedule.

Qlango uses a spaced repetition technique that is scientifically proven to help you retain new words more effectively by reviewing them at increasing intervals. The platform poses questions until you provide the correct answers to ensure that you're really learning. However, it also includes a built-in hint system so you don't get stuck.

Every language contains over 6,500 of its most commonly used words, plus two example sentences for each word, so you'll develop a strong vocabulary. You can click on a word to hear just that specific word, as many times as you like, to improve your word recognition and pronunciation.

Best of all, Qlango helps to make learning new languages fun by turning it into an engaging game. Smart suggestions in each of the six difficulty levels help to create a personalized learning experience. It's easy to see why Qlango has an amazing rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on the App Store.

Until July 20, get a lifetime subscription to all the languages in Qlango Language Learning for just $34.97, a 71% discount off the original $119.99 subscription price.

StackSocial prices subject to change.