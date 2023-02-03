Purchase a One-Year Costco Membership and Score a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As a business owner, you know that time is money. And when you have to go from store to store getting all your errands done and spending that hard-earned money (and time), productivity has gone out the window. If you're looking for a place to purchase all kinds of items for great prices, look no further than Costco.

If you don't have a membership, then you can save on a One-Year Costco Gold Star Membership for $60 down 33% from $90, and it comes with a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card*.

Stretch your budget further by shopping at Costco.

Whether you're shopping for practical or personal items, you may be able to find what you need at a Costco warehouse. With more than 800 warehouses across the U.S., you might not have to go far for your next shopping trip.

Treat yourself and your family to everything from tasty treats to the latest electronics and home appliances. You could even pick up some new furniture in the same building where you buy the ingredients for dinner. Fill your cart in store or shop online. Your $30 Digital Costco Shop Card works on Costco.com, too.

To get even more errands done, you can visit the Costco Tire Center to have brand-name tires installed while you shop. Pick up a prescription at the Costco Pharmacy or take advantage of Costco Optical. Stop by the food court for a tasty snack, and don't forget to fill your car with gasoline on your way out.

Save on groceries, home essentials, and more at Costco.

Get quality products for great prices by becoming a Costco member. Get a One-Year Costco Gold Star Membership for $60 that comes with a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card for $60.

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.