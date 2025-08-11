LoopCV applies to hundreds of jobs, contacts recruiters, and tracks your results so you can focus on growing your career or business.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A job search can feel like a full‑time job in itself. LoopCV changes that by automating the repetitive work so you can focus on higher‑value tasks. A lifetime subscription is available on sale for $39.

Upload your resumé/CV, choose your desired roles and locations, and LoopCV gets to work, automatically applying to relevant positions across 30+ job platforms, including LinkedIn, Indeed, Monster, and USAJOBS. You can run up to 50 search "loops" in parallel each month, with up to 300 applications or recruiter emails going out on your behalf.

Outreach is built in. LoopCV can locate recruiter email addresses and send them personalized messages using pre‑made templates or ones you create yourself. These emails are tailored to your target positions, helping you make a direct connection without spending hours on manual research.

LoopCV tracks detailed analytics such as open rates, replies, and which version of your resumé/CV gets the most attention. This lets you A/B test and fine‑tune your approach, making each application cycle smarter and more effective.

Advanced filters keep your search focused. Exclude companies you don't want, narrow down by keywords, and target remote or on‑site positions globally. With high‑priority applications, your submissions rise to the top of the queue.

For busy professionals, time saved is opportunity gained. Always have your job search running in the background — applying, contacting, and tracking — while you focus on building your next chapter.

Run your job search like a business operation and get lifetime access to LoopCV Premium for $39.00 (MSRP $599).

LoopCV Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.