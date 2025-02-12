The Cost of Everything is Going Up, But Sam's Club Membership is 60% Off You could save on groceries, gas, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Every time you check out at the grocery store, it feels like you're spending more and getting less. The cost of everyday essentials like eggs and gas are getting so expensive they're making headlines, and there's no sign of prices coming down anytime soon. But there is one thing that could help: joining Sam's Club.

When you sign up for your first year of Sam's Club membership through us, you only have to pay $20 (reg. $50). This offer is only for new members or those with cards that have been expired for more than six months.

Discover how much you can save this year

Savvy shoppers have been visiting the warehouse retailer for decades, and you've been missing out on bulk groceries, home essentials, electronics, clothing, and more. And don't be shy—everyone is there to fill their cart and make fewer trips to the store.

On the way out, don't forget to fill your car's tank with members-only fuel savings. You'll have an entire year's pass to more affordable gasoline, even if prices continue rising.

Other Sam's Club membership perks? You can get free curbside pickup on orders $50+ and discounts on travel, like hotel bookings, car rentals, live events, movies, and more.

How to redeem this Sam's Club offer

Buying a Sam's Club membership online may be easier than waiting in line at the actual store. Here's how simple it is to get your membership:

  1. Complete your purchase here.
  2. You'll receive an email with a unique redemption code.
  3. Sign up for a Sam's Club membership.
  4. Redeem your unique code with Sam's Club.
  5. Start using your membership immediately.

Get your 1-year Sam's Club membership for $20 (reg. $50) before this limited-time promotion ends. No coupon is needed to get this deal.

