Tired of the Job Search Struggle? Automate It for Life for Only $39.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Job searching can be exhausting. The endless cycle of searching, filling out applications, tweaking resumés, and waiting for responses can be tedious and inefficient. Every job seeker has felt the frustration of spending hours applying, only to hear nothing back. But what if you didn't have to do it all manually?

Imagine a smarter way to job hunt—one that works while you focus on networking and interview prep. A system that scans major job boards like LinkedIn, Indeed, Monster, and Glassdoor, finds the best opportunities, and applies automatically on your behalf.

It's happening right now, and for a limited time, you can access the LoopCV Premium Plan—a job search automation tool—for just $39 instead of the usual $599.

Once you upload your resumé and set your job preferences, it takes over, sending out applications daily based on your criteria. There's no need to spend hours scrolling through job listings or copying and pasting the same information repeatedly.

If you'd rather have more control, you can choose to review applications before they're submitted, ensuring that each opportunity aligns perfectly with your career goals.

Beyond sending applications, the system also reaches out to recruiters, delivering personalized emails that put your resumé directly in front of hiring managers. With customizable templates and tracking features that measure email open rates and responses, users can fine-tune their approach and see what works best.

Business leaders and hiring managers should take note, too. Whether you're running a company that's downsizing or mentoring professionals in your network, recommending an automation tool like this can be a game-changer. Employees facing layoffs can find new roles faster, freelancers looking for contracts can keep a steady flow of opportunities, and HR professionals can speed up hiring by connecting with applicants who are leveraging smarter job search strategies.

Rather than spending another month endlessly scrolling through job boards and manually applying to the same postings as thousands of others, this tool offers a way to take action faster, smarter, and with significantly less effort.

Get a lifetime subscription to the LoopCV Premium Plan for just $39 (reg. $599).

LoopCV Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription - $39



Get It Here

StackSocial prices subject to change.