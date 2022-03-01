Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You never know where your next hire will come from. While employee referrals, career pages, and resume databases can be effective, posting a job for free on a job board site can be a significant contributor to a robust recruitment strategy.

If you're looking for applicants on a budget, post a job on a free job site to find top-notch candidates with ease. Whether you're a small business with fixed resources or looking to find the next high performer on your growing team, posting jobs on a job board like ZipRecruiter can open your company up to a large pool of qualified applicants.

Discover why businesses of all sizes believe job boards are some of the best places to post a job.

It's where candidates are.

Job seekers are already searching and browsing on popular job sites. Many job boards even allow users to set up email alerts for roles that fit the criteria they set. You can increase the likelihood of matching quality candidates by optimizing your job posting with keywords job seekers search for.

You can discover qualified applicants.

Job sites let job seekers apply filters on searches by parameters like industry, location, experience level and specific keywords. Some hiring platforms even pull keywords from job applications to find candidates that may be a good fit for your open positions.

ZipRecruiter, for example, leverages powerful AI matching technology that serves highly qualified individuals before they apply to your company. It's like having an automated shortlist of experienced candidates. By analyzing billions of user interactions, it's always getting smarter, ZipRecruiter says.

Job sites help simplify the hiring process.

Manage the entire process from recruitment, to communication, to hiring with a job board. Job sites can sync to your Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and help you sift through applications so you can save time and money. ZipRecruiter's easy-to-use dashboard helps you sort, review, and rate your candidates.

Not only are these hiring platforms an incredible tool for increasing visibility and ensuring you find the right candidate for your goals and culture, but they also create a seamless hiring process that provides applicants with a quality hiring experience.

Integration with other job boards.

When you post a job to a popular job site, many will feed your listing to hundreds of other job boards. This helps you cast a wide net without doing any additional work. Your next high-performing employee could find your listing anywhere, so why not meet them where they're looking?

Mobile-friendly for job searching and applying.

Applying to jobs on mobile phones is becoming more common thanks to major developments by sites like ZipRecruiter. Job seekers can send applications with one tap anywhere, anytime. These mobile-friendly apps also make searching for positions easy, so candidates can find exactly what they're looking for.

It's free!

Whether it's a free job listing, free trial, or a completely totally free service, you have nothing to lose when looking for the absolute best fit for a position. Job boards can save you time and money and open your hiring practices up to many quality candidates you may not have had access to before.