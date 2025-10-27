Why Do You Want to Live Somebody Else’s Life? 5 Ways to Build the Life You Really Want

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Recently, I’ve taken a deep inward look into my life in all possible directions. Personal life, work life, all aspects of both. I’ve realized that, to some extent, we all live in the model of people’s life design and work persona.

Bombarded with 1000s of Instagram reels, TikToks, YouTube Shorts and even LinkedIn’s prioritization of the content of “experts”. Don’t get me wrong, I am the victim of it as well. But with a good, deep inward look within, I realized that I do not want that. I like the toys I see — the cars, the houses, the material achievements of “famous” personalities.

But I do not need it. I mean, it is nice, but I do not really need it if my work life is “fake” or following somebody else’s direction just to make money for money’s sake. Maybe I am in a vacuum, and you will not relate to this. But at a certain point in the growth of the income, you don’t get happier.

I want to be the best me. And live life on my own terms. If you want that too, then this is for you. In the following paragraphs, I will try to structure the steps in becoming yourself and planning the best you.

1. Do a deep social media/screen detox

Get back to the real you. Find the happiness in being outside, with friends and family. Even by yourself. Stay as much as possible in that mode. Go through all of the inner brain talk with yourself. Face your inner demons and accept that even if something might not be the best in an aspect of your life, there are a plethora of reasons to be grateful – the life you live now was once a dream of yours.

Cherish that, stay in that emotional feeling and embrace the now. From now on, be in the now state only.

2. Fight obstacles

What is the biggest obstacle to your inner calm? What makes you stressed? The thing or things you know you have to do or start, or at least try, but are too scared to start? Because people will laugh at you or judge you or whatever.

Here is the truth — nobody cares. Honestly.

I am talking about your things. Not what Hormozi is telling you to do, or even me. Write it in priority form on a list from the biggest “hairiest” one to the smallest. Start with the first one, where the fear is, and go through it. Write all about it. Write with ChatGPT about it. Discuss with everyone you know and write it all up. Expand on it. And do it your way.

3. Create the MVP or the minimum viable product

When I say this, I am specifically focusing on creating that idea of yours, that business.

Set a timeframe — a full day or a week if you work full-time, and make the most distilled version of your idea or product. Don’t overengineer it, do not go deep in the features, the name, the UI or the logo of it all.

Create a name, buy a domain, and get the social media name for it. Do a quick Canva or Adobe Firefly logo and color palette, and move on. A couple of questions to help you out. What is it? Is it easily explainable to a 10-year-old? What problem does it solve? To who? Do they have the budget for it?

4. Talk to 100 people

Find and research your target market. Be as specific as possible. Where do they live? What do they do? Where do they hang out – online and offline? Go and talk to them. Pitch them, interview them. Offer them value in exchange for a test or do a trial of it for their company. Get feedback. It might not be easy to deal with. But do not take it personally. It’s all valuable for version 2.

Write it all up. Store it. I said talk to 100. But if you can, talk to 100 a day, give yourself a week, a month and do a sprint of discovery to your target market. It is all for you. I do not benefit from this. Remember that. The faster and braver you are, the better for you.

5. Trial and error

Life is trial and error. Whether we like it or not. I like to think of it as the scientific method. Have a hypothesis. Write it up. Set yourself a deadline and go all out. Do everything to prove it right. And at the end of the set period. Analyze it. Set up a new hypothesis and go again. It’s an ever-ending cycle. It’s about fewer thoughts and overthinking of it all, and all about action and momentum. As corny as it sounds, action speaks louder than words.

I would like to finish on this. Be okay with being different, weird, outlandish or bold to everyone around you, in real life or online. Who cares? Everyone has problems, worries, pains and fears. Theirs are more important than yours. They’ll forget you in 5 seconds.

There are many of us around the world. Hidden, working, bringing our ideas into life, doing everything we can to succeed. To our own version of success. You are not alone, even though entrepreneurship often feels so. You are not.

I am here, cheering for you from the sidelines. And when you lose your way and start wanting to be like somebody else, you see and desire their life you see online, read this again. Listen to your inner entrepreneur and do it for him or her. Design your best life. Grateful for the ups and downs. Living now. Go.