The MOFT "Invisible" Laptop Stand seamlessly attaches to the back of your laptop for comfortable typing anywhere.

Starting your own company is a brave undertaking, but it also requires an exhausting amount of work. Entrepreneurs tend to always be half-working, and they usually need their laptops and smartphones with them at all times.

You need a comfortable solution for using your laptop when you're running from the office to coffee to your next big meeting. MOFT's "Invisible" Laptop Stand is a streamlined, weightless solution that goes wherever your laptop goes.

MOFT's laptop stand is a fiberglass accessory that attaches to the back of your laptop. It only weighs as much as a pen, but it can hold a laptop that's up to 18 pounds. It's ridiculously easy to set up: just flip your laptop over, align the stand up with the computer's hinge line, and stick it on.

The stand is a seamless addition to your computer. It goes completely unnoticed until you decide to unfold it. You can use it at its three-inch height option, or fold it down to a two-inch height. When you're done, just fold it up again and run off to your next meeting.

The MOFT "Invisible" Laptop Stand usually costs $24, but right now you can add this slick accessory to your computer for only $19.99 (16% off).