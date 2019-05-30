Work Anywhere With This 'Invisible' Laptop Stand The MOFT "Invisible" Laptop Stand seamlessly attaches to the back of your laptop for comfortable typing anywhere.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneur Store

Starting your own company is a brave undertaking, but it also requires an exhausting amount of work. Entrepreneurs tend to always be half-working, and they usually need their laptops and smartphones with them at all times.

You need a comfortable solution for using your laptop when you're running from the office to coffee to your next big meeting. MOFT's "Invisible" Laptop Stand is a streamlined, weightless solution that goes wherever your laptop goes.

MOFT's laptop stand is a fiberglass accessory that attaches to the back of your laptop. It only weighs as much as a pen, but it can hold a laptop that's up to 18 pounds. It's ridiculously easy to set up: just flip your laptop over, align the stand up with the computer's hinge line, and stick it on.

The stand is a seamless addition to your computer. It goes completely unnoticed until you decide to unfold it. You can use it at its three-inch height option, or fold it down to a two-inch height. When you're done, just fold it up again and run off to your next meeting.

The MOFT "Invisible" Laptop Stand usually costs $24, but right now you can add this slick accessory to your computer for only $19.99 (16% off).
